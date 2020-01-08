Global Phosgene Market Analysis, 2014-2019 & 2024 - Growing Attention Towards Application of Phosgene Free Technology to Produce MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate Resins
The "Global Phosgene Market, By Derivatives (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Phosgene Market is expected to witness a marginal decline in consumption during 2019-2024.
The Global Phosgene Market is driven by increasing demand for MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins from various end-user industries such as construction, automotive, agriculture, textile, and electronics. However, growing attention towards application of phosgene free technology to produce MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins is gradually declining the Global Phosgene Market.
The Global Phosgene Market is segmented based on derivatives and region. Based on derivatives, the market can be fragmented into MDI, TDI and polycarbonate resins. MDI is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in non-foam applications such as paints and coatings, sealants, and adhesives as well as in reaction injection-molding, high performance elastomers, and spandex fibers.
Asia Pacific dominates the Global Phosgene Market, followed by Europe and North America. Major players operating in phosgene market include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, Atul Ltd., Paushak Ltd., UPL Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., ISOCHEM, Huntsman International, Shandong Tianan Chemicals and others.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Phosgene Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Phosgene Market based on derivatives, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Phosgene Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Phosgene Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Phosgene Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Phosgene Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Phosgene Industry Overview
6. Global Phosgene Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Derivatives (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins)
6.2.2. By Company
6.2.3. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7. Asia-Pacific Phosgene Market Outlook
8. Europe Phosgene Market Outlook
9. North America Phosgene Market Outlook
10. South America Phosgene Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Phosgene Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
15.2.1. Covestro AG
15.2.2. BASF SE
15.2.3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
15.2.4. DowDuPont
15.2.5. Bayer AG
15.2.6. Atul Ltd.
15.2.7. Paushak Ltd.
15.2.8. UPL Ltd.
15.2.9. Vertellus Holdings LLC
15.2.10. VanDeMark Chemical Inc.
15.2.11. ISOCHEM
15.2.12. Huntsman International
15.2.13. Shandong Tianan Chemicals
16. Strategic Recommendations
