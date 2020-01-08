ID R&D’s Passive Facial Liveness Achieves ISO 30107-3 Compliance with Perfect Scores

/EIN News/ -- At CES, Biometric Firm Announces its Unique Passive Liveness Solution IDLiveTM Face Passes Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Conformance Testing by iBeta, and Is Now in Compliance with ISO/IEC 30107-3

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ID R&D , the award-winning biometrics technology provider offering AI-based voice, face, and behavioral biometrics and voice and face anti-spoofing products, today announces its unique facial liveness detection solution, IDLiveTM Face v1.9 passed Level 1 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance testing by iBeta with a perfect PAD score.

In early 2019 ID R&D released IDLive Face, the world's first passive facial liveness capability, which has since been deployed by a number of customers around the world. With the iBeta testing results, the product is now compliant with ISO 30107-3. IDLive Face is a unique AI-based biometric solution that can distinguish between a person in front of a device and a Presentation Attack (photo, video, cutout, mask). This solution is device agnostic and requires no specialized hardware or software on the capture side. One picture provides sufficient data to run the liveness check by IDLive Face.

Liveness analysis is crucial to the integrity of facial recognition due to the fact that even simple photographs of a person’s face might pass as a face recognition match. In order to solve this vulnerability, previous generations of biometric systems relied on additional hardware or required users to perform an often awkward action to prove liveness (blink, smile, turn) in addition to taking a selfie for facial recognition. IDLive Face removes these now unnecessary steps and uses the image taken for the purposes of facial recognition to do a liveness check. The result is a drastic simplification of user experience (UX) and enhanced security for use cases such as new account onboarding in Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes and repeated frequent authentication.

With IDLive Face, it now becomes practical to embed liveness with face recognition within any mobile app or web-based or stand-alone devices for fast and easy authentication because no extra time is necessary for the anti-spoof check. Furthermore, when combined with ID R&D’s industry-leading voice biometrics and passive voice liveness, mobile applications now have an extremely powerful and fast multimodal biometric solution for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) in the PSD2 specifications for payments.

IDLive Face is available as a C++ SDK or as a Docker image that works independently of the facial recognition software and is therefore available to integrate with any third party facial recognition system. The API is simple, consisting of only a single image as input and a liveness result as an output.

iBeta is the industry leader in biometrics testing and a globally-acclaimed quality assurance provider offering industry certification and software testing for companies around the globe. iBeta is the only accredited biometrics testing lab by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). With a Quality Management System and biometrics test procedures independently audited by NVLAP in a comprehensive technical evaluation, iBeta Quality Assurance conducts independent biometric testing for wearable and mobile devices using the modalities of facial recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, and fingerprint recognition.

During the evaluation, iBeta researchers conducted thousands of presentation attacks using subjects’ authentic biometric samples to create artifacts. The materials included photo printouts, mobile device-based photos, and videos captured on mobile phones and laptops. None of these presentation attacks were successful. ID R&D earned an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0% and reached compliance with ISO/IEC 30107-3.

In addition to facial liveness detection, ID R&D leads in voice liveness detection, recently breaking industry records in accuracy in detecting voice-based presentation attacks in the 2019 ASVspoof Challenge .

“As increasing numbers of enterprises recognize that liveness detection is a necessity for biometric systems, ID R&D is driving the industry toward more secure yet frictionless authentication,” said Alexey Khitrov, President of ID R&D. “Achieving iBeta compliance with a fully passive product that is a clear improvement over existing liveness solutions which require unnecessary user effort, is a true milestone. iBeta is established in the biometrics space as a trusted, transparent, and independent voice. We are excited to share iBeta’s results which underscore the effectiveness of our solution.”

“Delivering the highest level of security while also providing a frictionless user experience is our constant mission,” said Konstantin Simonchik, ID R&D Chief Science Officer. “This is extremely difficult to achieve. We invested many man-years to develop the ideal user experience for liveness, a completely passive liveness check, and are proud that our software is also now compliant by the industry’s premier biometric testing lab.”

ID R&D makes the announcement in Las Vegas at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). As thousands of new applications and devices make their debut at the show, it’s clear that designers, developers, and manufacturers need security solutions for connected devices and applications that don't disturb the customer journey. ID R&D offers a customizable technology suite that is suitable for nearly all kinds of deployments, from legacy software to the newest and most innovative apps. At CES, the ID R&D team can be found at Booth #51112 in TechWest in Eureka Park, where they will demo their anti-spoofing solutions and biometric authentication capabilities.

In addition to passive facial and voice liveness detection, ID R&D also offers award-winning voice, face, and behavioral biometric authentication solutions and audio event detection.

About ID R&D

ID R&D is a provider of multimodal biometric security solutions headquartered in New York, NY. With extensive experience in biometrics, ID R&D combines science-driven technological capabilities with leading research and development to deliver seamless authentication experiences. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, and IoT applications, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. The company offers the industry’s #1 voice biometric and #1 voice anti-spoofing technologies based on rankings in leading industry benchmark challenges, and has been recognized as a Top Pick at TechCrunch Disrupt, UBS Future of Banking Finalist, Microsoft Top-10 AI Startup, Best Banking Experience Finalist at VOICE Summit, Finovate Best ID Management Solution Finalist, and as a member of the accelerator Orange Fab. Learn more about ID R&D’s voice and face biometrics, voice and face biometric anti-spoofing, multimodal biometrics, and audio event detection at www.idrnd.ai.

