Global Foldable Display Market Outlook to 2029 - Segmented by Technology, Application, Region and Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foldable Display Market, By Technology (OLED, LED, AMOLED), By Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop/Notebook), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Foldable Display Market is estimated at around $ 3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at an aggressive CAGR in the coming years, which can be attributed to growing sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones and surging investments in the research and development of innovative display technologies such as AMOLED and OLED.



Foldable devices are gaining prominence due to enhanced convenience in handling and portability. These devices deliver more immersive experience while reading, playing games or watching videos and offers flexibility in terms of multitasking, which is anticipated to drive the foldable display market until 2029. Moreover, ongoing commercialization of smartphones with foldable displays is positively influencing the foldable display market.



The Global Foldable Display Market can be segmented based on technology, application and region. Based on technology, market can be segregated into LED, OLED and AMOLED. Advancements in display technology paved the way from LED to OLED and AMOLED technologies which are technologically advanced, thinner in size and offer better picture quality. Therefore, AMOLED is expected to account for the lion's share during the forecast period.



Based on geography, foldable display market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2019 and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR until 2029. The US is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world and consumers in the North America have high purchasing power, consequently, United States is expected to be at the forefront of foldable display market over the course of next ten years.



Major companies operating in the Global Foldable Display Market include Xiaomi Corp., Royole Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies, and Motorola, Inc., among others. The companies are filing patents and launching new devices such as foldable smartphones, tablets, notebooks in order to gain competitive edge.



Years Considered



Base & Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2029

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Foldable Display Market.

To forecast the Global Foldable Display Market based on technology, application and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Foldable Display Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Foldable Display Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Foldable Display Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Foldable Display Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (OLED, LED, AMOLED)

5.2.2. By Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Notebook/Laptop)

5.2.3. By Company (2019)

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Foldable Display Market Outlook



7. Europe Foldable Display Market Outlook



8. North America Foldable Display Market Outlook



9. South America Foldable Display Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Foldable Display Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape (Partial List of Leading Companies)

13.1. Xiaomi Corp.

13.2. LG Electronics Inc.

13.3. Royole Corporation

13.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.5. Apple Inc.

13.6. Lenovo Group Limited

13.7. Motorola Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jz742s

