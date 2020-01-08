Generex Biotechnology to be Featured at 2020 Wall Street Conference

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Wall Street Conference & Retreat

West Palm Beach, FL, February 19 – 20, 2020

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that the company has been selected as the featured organization to present at the 2020 Wall Street Conference and Retreat to be held in West Palm Beach, FL from February 19 to 20. Generex President & CEO Joseph Moscato and his team will present the Generex corporate strategy and operating plans for 2020. These plans include the reactivation of our orthopedic/podiatry MSO under a new business model to advance the sales of products and services from the NuGenerex family of subsidiary companies that have been acquired over the last two years, including orthopedic implants, surgical kits and supplies, and biologics from Pantheon Medical and MediSource Partners and Excellagen from Olaregen, and the planned opening of our new Arizona MSO focused on integrated and comprehensive care for diabetes patients. The Generex team will also be meeting with leading healthcare investors to present the corporate vision for Generex Biotechnology as an integrated healthcare holding company with a unique strategy to provide end-to-end, patient centric solutions to enhance the doctor patient relationship. Mr. Moscato will also provide details of the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology public spin-out.

The 2020 Wall Street Conference and Retreat is an exclusive invitation only event for money managers, brokers, funds, and family offices to learn about opportunities to invest in selected early-stage growth companies from the hottest sectors on Wall Street including Pharma and Healthcare Tech, Fintech and Payments, Infotech, STO, Green Energy Tech, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Big Data. The Conference is a two-day event on Wednesday February 19 and Thursday February 20.

“We are proud and honored to be selected as the featured growth company at the 2020 Wall Street Conference,” stated Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. “This is a highly regarded event among funds, family offices, and serious money managers, and we look forward to the opportunity to present our vision to this highly valuable group of investors. At the conference I will also be highlighting our public spin-out of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, which is moving along rapidly with the preparation of an S1 registration statement and the completion of the audited financials of our oncology franchise. We are excited about 2020!”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

