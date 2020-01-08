athenahealth Welcomes Diane Bartoli as epocrates General Manager 

Former Director and GM of Amazon Kindle Education to lead beloved clinical reference app for drug, disease and treatment information

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, announced today that Diane Bartoli has joined the company as General Manager (GM) of the company’s epocrates® services focused on mobile medical decision support for healthcare professionals. In this role, Bartoli will lead all aspects of the epocrates organization, including building out strategic operations, product, engineering, sales, marketing and account management.



“Epocrates plays an integral role in our thriving healthcare ecosystem, empowering our communities to deliver accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all,” said Bob Segert, Chairman and CEO of athenahealth. “As the top medical app used among physicians to find information on dosing, efficacy, and safety at the point of care, epocrates lets providers maintain their focus on patients. Diane’s leadership in health science publishing and designing digital information products will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow the epocrates business and build clinical density on our network.”

Bartoli most recently served as director and GM of the Education business at Amazon Kindle, where she led the business focused on digital books and introduced innovations to improve learning. Previously, she was senior vice president and GM for the Clinical Reference and Workflow business at Elsevier, a world-leading supplier of information solutions. At Elsevier, Diane oversaw a digital product portfolio and launched ClinicalKey.

“Today’s healthcare environment demands convenient, digital tools that aid in care delivery, and athenahealth has long been a proponent in delivering innovation supporting this shift,” said Bartoli. “Epocrates has incredible influence on the community, reaching more than one million healthcare providers to offer clinical knowledge in the moment of care. I look forward to working with the team in scaling the business and expanding its role in a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.”

Bartoli holds a BA in English from the George Washington University and an MBA in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

