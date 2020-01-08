Erie Street Capital Becomes Erie Street

Name Change Reflects Comprehensive Advisory Services Offering and Signals Future Growth

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie Street Capital , an independent firm that works with founders and management teams to achieve next-level growth, today announced that it has changed its name to Erie Street. The new brand identity reflects the firm’s growing advisory services offerings beyond strategic capital sourcing.



“After my more than 30 years of starting, buying, and selling businesses, and through our firm’s partnerships over the last 24 months, we have learned first-hand that capital sourcing is only part of the equation,” said Terry Graunke, Chairman & CEO of Erie Street. “In today’s transformational environment, high-growth organizations need a partner to really dig in and roll up their sleeves to work alongside them to achieve next-level growth.”

Erie Street’s comprehensive offerings include corporate advisory services in private equity as well as business services; go-to-market strategies that allow for the creation of new products, pricing, and brand narratives; in addition to operational expertise that generates value through managerial excellence. This holistic offering, combined with the firm’s pragmatic approach, empowers businesses to optimize and navigate ever-changing market conditions that are redefining the rules of value creation.

The move to this new brand identity comes on the heels of a groundbreaking two years for Erie Street. The firm has closed several transactions in the business services space, including a significant growth investment in 3Q Digital , one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, with PSP Partners.

Erie Street was founded by entrepreneur and business-builder Terry Graunke who has served as Chairman, CEO, or Director to 36 private and public firms in the business services, strategic communications, and marketing services industries. Graunke’s experience spans a wide range of capabilities, from commercial and product offering development, leadership and management team growth, and strategic transformational M&A.

ABOUT ERIE STREET

A strategic and operational growth partner, Erie Street is a Chicago-based, independent advisory firm leveraging its operational heritage and entrepreneurial spirit to work with founders and management teams to achieve next-level growth. The firm brings corporate advisory, operational excellence, and go-to-market strategies to highly disrupted and changing business environments to mitigate risk, realize potential, and deliver exceptional value. Erie Street Capital is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Terry Graunke, a proven leader in the marketing services and digital communications industry. For more information, please visit eriestreet.com .



