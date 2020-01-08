Lendesk, Leading Canadian Mortgage Tech Startup, Launches Purpose-Built Mobile Application for Brokers

Lendesk Spotlight mobile application gives mortgage brokers on-the-go access to real-time rate and policy information for smoother mortgage application and submissions

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendesk, Canada’s premier FinTech company providing technology to connect mortgage brokers with the country’s top lenders, today announces the launch of the Lendesk Spotlight mobile application, a first of its kind, purpose-built tool for Canada’s mortgage industry professionals. Leveraging Lendesk’s core desktop functionalities, including Spotlight Search (Product Pricing Engine) and many Spotlight Submit (Point of Sale) features, the mobile app will, for the first time, grant Canadian mortgage brokers on-the-go access to the rate and policy information they need to make informed and accurate decisions.

“Mortgage brokers today are an incredibly mobile force, and yet, continue to need to be within arm’s reach of a computer to do their jobs. Put simply, this is fundamentally not how they operate anymore and impacts their ability to deliver an exceptional experience to their clients, Canadian homebuyers,” says Alex Conconi, Founder and CEO of Lendesk. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the Lendesk Spotlight mobile app to market for the country’s brokers, empowering them with the information they need to not only answer questions about rates and the type of mortgage their clients can qualify for, anytime, anywhere but deliver a better, more efficient service to homebuyers.”

Aggregating over 3,500 policies and qualifying guidelines, the Lendesk Spotlight mobile app is designed to help brokers find the best lender and product for their clients efficiently and in real-time. Additional app features include:

Filter rates based on client’s needs

Filter by policy types and/or lenders

Create, view and edit applications right from a mobile device and continue from desktop

Upload documents into the document repository

Calculate mortgage payments

Create and manage contacts

Create notes and tasks for reminders and to-dos

This launch comes on the heels of Lendesk’s acquisition of LenderSpotlight in late Q4 2019 and the now complete integration of LenderSpotlight into Lendesk’s existing platform. The Lendesk Spotlight mobile app is available in the App Store on iOS mobile devices, and an Android version will be available before the end of Q1.

About Lendesk

Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for Mortgage Brokers and Lenders. Lendesk operates Spotlight Search, Canada’s leading Product Pricing Engine (PPE), and is piloting its graceful Spotlight Submit Point of Sale (POS) System for Brokers and a connection to Canada’s top Institutional Lenders. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for a seamless user experience while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. The company was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker and private lender, Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk is SOC 2 certified and annually audited by KPMG. Lendesk recently moved to a larger office in Yaletown to accommodate its growth as it looks to scale its workforce in 2019.

For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

Media Contact Jen Hazell 604-738-2220 media@lendesk.com



