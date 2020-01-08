Rudy R. Miller Receives First Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Leadership Appreciation Award

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2”), a non-profit 501(C)(3) dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, all military veterans, and creating unique educational opportunities in aviation for students, is pleased to honor Rudy R. Miller with their first Leadership Appreciation Award to commemorate all his dedication to this organization. Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, presented the award to Mr. Miller on behalf of TB2’s Board of Directors.



The TB2 Memorial is located at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, a cornerstone of Scottsdale’s development and progress. During World War II, the airfield, built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corp pilots in 1942, was known as Thunderbird Field II. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966.

Steve Ziomek stated, “Rudy has been here since day one with TB2. He’s developed and managed our aviation scholarship program, provided financial, administrative and marketing support, raised significant amounts of capital over the past 4-plus years for our project and there’s nobody more dedicated to TB2.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2 Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, and CEO of The Miller Group of entities, said, “I’m honored to receive this Leadership Appreciation Award. The main reasons I’m involved in this amazing organization are remembering the history of aviation in Arizona, honoring all service men and women of the nation’s Armed Forces, plus helping the youth of our state and this country to become future pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers, etc.”

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Miller is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliated company of The Miller Group, established in 1972. He has an accomplished track record as a serial entrepreneur, investor, public company Chief Executive Officer, board member of numerous public and private companies, as well as Founder and Chairman of an investment bank. Mr. Miller has an airline aviation background and served as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.



His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, various universities, athletic foundations, and veterans projects. Also, in 2008, Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship in support of Arizona State University, in particular the W. P. Carey School of Business, and to encourage, mentor and recognize academic excellence in outstanding students.

For Rudy R. Miller’s full bio, please visit themillergroup.net/professionals

For more information about The Miller Group, please visit themillergroup.net

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. , a non-profit organization 501(C)(3) providing a tribute to veterans and creating unique educational opportunities for students and college aviation scholarships, children, has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit tbird2.org .

Contact : Contact : Steve Ziomek Rudy R. Miller Chairman & President The Miller Group 480.664.6604 602.225.0505 ziomek.steve@gmail.com rrmiller@themillergroup.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35ee885c-60b6-482f-81df-69adf28a46d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678acdb1-fb96-4cd9-ba8c-95f00a872efc

TB2 Leadership Appreciation Award Rudy R. Miller (left) Steve Ziomek (right) TB2 Leadership Appreciation Award Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2 Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.