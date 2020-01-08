Levvel Research Features Deem as Travel and Expense Leader in Latest Report

Deem advancing mobile and personalization innovations in travel technology

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, is featured as advancing mobile and personalization innovations in Levvel Research’s 2019 Travel and Expense Management Insight Report.

The report notes that travel and expense management software is often used by employees when traveling and that solution providers, such as Deem, are prioritizing mobile development and personalization innovations to increase productivity and efficiency.

“Because the travel and expense process is so universal in business, and affects so many different roles and teams, it is critical it’s not a hindrance to the user,” said Anna Barnett, Director of Research Operations at Levvel. “Consumer technology today is becoming so intuitive and helpful that we sometimes forget it’s there, and we see travel and expense solution providers leveraging advanced tech to create similar experiences—those in which the solution anticipates travelers’ T&E needs, tracks and incorporates preferences, and automates as much as possible so employees can stay focused on their job.”

The report also notes that Deem’s managed travel solution delivers a fast, frictionless booking experience for all types of businesses, including complete program customizability and visibility for travel managers to optimize savings.

“At Deem, our platform is not only designed to offer control and visibility across employee travel and expense purchasing, it also provides intuitive user experience and a high level of personalization to ensure constant and efficient workforce productivity,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem.

The Levvel report underscores Deem’s consumer like user experience, its global content and capabilities, and the ability to connect to any GDS, TMC or expense provider solution.

“Due to accelerating globalization, it is becoming more important than ever to provide corporations and their travelers with a global solution,” said Neil Markey, CIO and SVP Product, Deem. “At Deem, we work hard to integrate a diverse and global set of content and we make it simple and fast to use the platform anywhere in the world.”

“When you remove the friction from booking and managing travel, just like Deem does, employees will enjoy using the platform,” said David Grace, Chief Revenue Officer, Deem. “This saves travel managers the headache of traveler complaints and technical troubleshooting and makes life easier for everyone.”

Download Levvel Research’s 2019 Travel and Expense Management Insight Report.

About Levvel

Levvel helps clients transform their business with strategic consulting and technical execution services. We work with your IT organization, product groups, and innovation teams to design and deliver on your technical priorities, from digital strategy to implementation. Levvel Research, formerly PayStream Advisors, is Levvel's market research and advisory group focused on many areas of innovative technology, including electronic payments, Procure-to-Pay, and other business process automation areas. Levvel Research’s reports, white papers, webinars, and tools are available free of charge at www.levvel.io.

About Deem

Deem’s corporate travel booking and management platform allows travel managers to customize their travel program and service their travelers with ease. At Deem, they create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful solutions, employees will save your company money, stay connected, and get more done. Deem’s travel technology plugs into today’s major travel agencies and expense solution providers. Powerful APIs and thoughtful design mean travel managers and travelers are up and running in no time, and travel agencies can service travelers effortlessly.

Deem’s intuitive suite of travel booking and management tools are used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider.

For more information, please visit www.deem.com.

