Cinedigm Partners with all3media International, to Launch Two New AVOD Offerings for Drama and Reality

/EIN News/ -- The Services Feature Acclaimed British Television Series on So…Dramatic and Reality Programming on So…Real

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a partnership with all3media International—the distributor of the leading independent television production & distribution company in the United Kingdom—to launch two new free ad-support AVOD driven services from its extensive catalog of over 11,500 hours of premium world-class content. Cinedigm will exclusively distribute the ad-supported networks in the United States, managing, operating and curating the programming, and working jointly with all3media International to market these services.

The roster includes a slate of popular dramas on So…Dramatic and the reality programming-focused network So…Real. Both networks will be available as ad-supported linear AVOD offerings with both scheduled to begin rolling out in the first quarter of this year.

So…Dramatic showcases content from all3media International’s library of critically acclaimed dramas, targeted at men and women 25 years of age and older. The channel will feature a diverse lineup headlined by popular scripted shows from the UK and Australasia.

Drawing on the company’s rich collection of lifestyle and reality content, So…Real is a reality-programming focused network combining heartfelt documentaries with popular series such as “The Only Way Is Essex”—crafting a unique viewing experience that is equal parts funny, edgy, warm, and touching. While the channel’s core audience is women 18-35, So…Real will also offer programming suitable for both women and men aged 35 and over.

"Cinedigm is proud to partner with all3media international to launch and distribute two all-new ad-supported channels highlighting their rich library of content," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "We pride ourselves on building networks that offer something for everyone to enjoy, delivering the absolute best programming in unique and eclectic realms such as martial arts, pop culture, faith and family, true life, and more. This partnership represents a continuation of that commitment, with So…Dramatic and So…Real serving as perfect complements to Cinedigm’s growing roster of digital networks. We look forward to building upon the tremendous success that all3media international’s properties have achieved, as we bring their acclaimed premium programming to the U.S.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

Press Contact for CIDM:

Cindy Ronzoni

cronzoni@cinedigm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.