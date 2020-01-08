CATHOLIC TEACHERS TO LAUNCH JOB ACTION

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has announced that unless a tentative agreement is reached, members across the province will be taking administrative job action beginning Monday, January 13.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe it is necessary to secure a fair contract and protect publicly funded education in Ontario,” says Liz Stuart, President of OECTA. “We have been doing our part to negotiate an agreement, including meeting almost 40 times with the government and school board trustees. However, the Ford government has been disorganized and disrespectful throughout the process, and they continue to insist on an agreement that includes significant cuts.”

In November, OECTA members voted 97.1 per cent in favour of taking strike action if necessary. As part of this initial action, OECTA members will be refraining from activities such as preparing report cards, participating in EQAO-related activities, and attending or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives. The action will continue until a tentative agreement is reached. Further strike action, including a possible full withdrawal of services, could become necessary if the government refuses to change their positions.

“We know Minister Lecce and other members of the government will trot out their misleading talking points about union escalation, but the reality is that this type of widespread strike action is rare,” says Stuart. “Ontarians overwhelmingly oppose this government’s regressive education agenda, and they understand that teachers must do what is necessary to protect our rights and ensure quality education for all students, now and in the future.”

The announcement comes ahead of bargaining dates scheduled for January 9 and 10. “It is never too late to do the right thing,” says Stuart. “As we go back to the bargaining table this week, Catholic teachers call on the government to abandon their preoccupation with slashing spending, recognize that publicly funded education is an investment, and finally get serious about working toward an agreement that protects our world-class education system.”

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



