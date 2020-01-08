Boobie BRANDS Announces Launch of First-to-Market Superfood Lactation Gummy Bears

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boobie Brands , the manufacturer of the first-to-market breastfeeding bar, Boobie BAR , announced the launch of their newest innovation in the lactation category, Boobie BEARS . This newest innovation supports the company’s continued commitment to its growing community of moms to bring the highest quality superfoods in innovative delivery systems to help support moms in their journey of motherhood. Boobie BEARS are the latest innovation into the brand's growing product portfolio of superfoods for moms that can be found nationwide at Target, Walmart, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and www.boobie-brands.com



Boobie BEARS are the first-to-market superfood lactation gummy bears whose primary function is to support a healthy milk supply. Unlike other gummy supplements that solve only one problem for busy moms, Boobie BEARS solve THREE of nursing mom's most common issues: low milk supply, hair loss, and getting sick.

Boobie BEARS include:

300 mg of lactogenic superfoods to support a healthy breast milk supply

5000 mcg of biotin to support post-natal hair growth

55 mg of Elderberry and Zinc to improve immune system

“In my 23 years of experience as a Lactation Consultant and Registered Nurse, I have always been looking for solutions for busy moms on-the-go,” said CEO/Founder Wendy Colson. “Boobie BEARS provide a convenient way for moms to support a low milk supply, post-natal hair loss, and a healthy immune system. All in one delicious and convenient gummy.”

Boobie BEARS retail for $20.00 and are available now at www.boobie-brands.com and at over 1,000 stores nationwide in Target starting February 2020.

About Boobie BRANDS:

Colson Health Inc, DBA Boobie Brands, is a women’s health and wellness brand that provides innovation solutions to problems that women face in their journey of motherhood. Founded in 2016, by Nurse Wendy Colson, RN IBCLC, RLC, Boobie Brands utilizes organic lactogenic superfoods to empower moms through all stages of motherhood including pregnancy, postpartum and middle motherhood. Boobie Brands awareness skyrocketed when Nurse Wendy appeared on Shark Tank in January 2018. Since then, the brand has expanded its product portfolio and retail distribution into Target, Walmart, Buy Buy Baby and Amazon.

Media Contact

Cameron Faist, cameron@boobie-brands.com

VP Marketing, Colson Health Inc.

www.boobie-brands.com



