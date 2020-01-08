LPL Financial Welcomes Burns, Toussaint & Associates

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Wesley Burns and Antoine Toussaint have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, aligning with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL large enterprise. The advisors reported having served approximately $180 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Northwestern Mutual Investment Services.



The two are best friends and college roommates who teamed up last year to form Burns, Toussaint & Associates. Both fathers of little girls, their goal is to build a lasting legacy as successful African-American wealth managers. “Neither of us came from money, and we really pushed each other to get to where we are today,” Burns said. “Generational wealth in the black community is rare, but we want to break that mold and build something that’s bigger than ourselves.”

Their Seattle-based practice includes office support from Joleen Powell and Dajeanne Washington. “We want our team to reflect the city we live in. It helps having women and different cultures represented on our team,” Toussaint said. They are highly active in organizations that empower their community, with Toussaint volunteering with Big Brothers/ Big Sisters and Burns on the board of Safe Crossing Foundation.

The team chose to move to LPL and The Network seeking more independence in how they operate their business. “We know LPL and The Network are dedicated to helping their advisors grow and provide the support and resources to help us run our business as we see fit,” Toussaint said. The advisors also noted LPL’s integrated technology as a key factor in their decision to move their business. Burns added, “We pride ourselves on our white glove service, and LPL will strengthen our offering. We are now able to leverage technology that is relevant to our needs, with ClientWorks connecting it all.”

Daxs Stadjuhar, managing partner with The Financial Services Network, said, “The Network is delighted to partner with Wesley and Antoine. In addition to the valued services and advice they provide their clients, they have formally mentored and trained a community of young financial professionals coming into the industry to help develop the next generation of advisors. We are privileged to support their business, clients and efforts within their community.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Antoine and Wesley and their team to the LPL family. Their commitment and belief in each other is inspiring. We are proud they have chosen to partner with LPL as they work toward creating a business that can help their clients build lasting wealth. We are highly committed to leveraging our scale to invest in technology and resources to help advisors support the growing needs of their clients. We look forward to supporting Burns, Toussaint & Associates for years to come.”

