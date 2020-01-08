Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Future Ready Schools

Company will be Sole Sponsor of School Board Strand

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT services division, All Covered, is proud to announce a new partnership with Future Ready Schools® as the sole sponsor of its school board strand.

Future Ready Schools is an initiative of the Alliance for Excellent Education that helps traditional public, charter and private school leaders make sound financial decisions regarding the acquisition of digital tools to transform teaching and learning. Its effective digital learning strategies can help to improve learning outcomes for all students. Specifically, the organization seeks to work with Konica Minolta and All Covered to ensure school boards and district administrators have access to current, relevant information and effective resources that urge sound decisions, especially relating to strategic planning, leadership, and building a culture of innovation in America’s schools.

“School board members are the steady hand at the wheel driving school districts forward,” said Deb Delisle, President and CEO of the Alliance for Excellent Education. “They set the vision, goals and priorities for the district and support the conditions to improve student outcomes. Through this partnership with Konica Minolta and All Covered, Future Ready Schools will help school board members build stronger connections to their communities, support a culture of innovation within their schools and promote a vision for teaching and learning that is student-centered, forward-thinking and designed to meet the vast needs of today’s learners.”

“Our alliance with Future Ready Schools creates amazing working potential for our business and for schools across our nation and we look forward to the impact it will have on students,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “The relationships we build through partnerships like this are vital as we continually innovate to advance technology to support the next generation of leaders.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

