Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Outlook, 2023 - Leading Players are The Walt Disney Company, Hyatt Hotel, Wyndham Destinations, Marriott Vacations, Hilton Grand Vacations, and BBX Capital

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vacation ownership (timeshare) market is expected to reach US$39.89 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 9.45%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023.

The factors such as increasing high net worth population and wealth, rising internet penetration, escalating international tourism, rapid urbanization and ameliorating economic growth are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by stringent regulations, seasonality and cyclicality risks and other risks associated with the vacation ownership industry. A few notable trends include favourable demographics, technological advancement, increasing trend of business travels and increasing focus on health and wellness.



The vacation ownership industry enables customers to share ownership and use fully-furnished vacation accommodations. The global vacation ownership industry is growing significantly over the years. People living in urban areas and cities are extensively adding up a value to the vacation ownership market as they frequently make a number of vacation trips every year. In addition, the rising trend of business trips is also contributing to the increase in the number of visits to hotels and resorts, which is resulting in the expansion of the global vacation ownership market.



The fastest-growing regional market is the U.S., due to the rising occupancy rate and rapid economic development. The expansion of the hotel industry in the U.S. is also considerably driving the demand for vacation ownership. A number of resorts and hotels are expanding their average size in the U.S., in order to fetch the maximum number of people for a vacation stay. Owing to all such factors, the vacation ownership market in the U.S. is further expected to grow in coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global vacation ownership (timeshare) market.

The major regional market (The U.S.) has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Walt Disney Company, Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Wyndham Destination, Marriott Vacation Worldwide Corporation, Hilton Grand Vacation, BBX Capital Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Hospitality Industry

1.2 Vacation Ownership

1.3 Types

1.4 Stages

1.5 Timeshare Purchase Decision Factors



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Hotel Industry

2.1.1 Global Hotel Industry Value by Region

2.1.2 Global Hotel Industry Volume by Region

2.1.3 Global Hotel Industry Occupancy Rate by Region

2.1.4 Global Hotel Industry Average Daily Rates by Region

2.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market

2.2.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market by Value

2.2.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market Forecast by Value



3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Hotel Industry

3.1.1 The U.S. Hotel Industry by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Hotel Industry Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Hotel Industry Total Room Revenue and RevPAR

3.1.4 The U.S. Hotel Industry Total Room Revenue and RevPAR Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Hotel Industry Average Daily Rates

3.1.6 The U.S. Hotel Industry Average Daily Rates Forecast

3.1.7 The U.S. Hotel Industry Occupancy Rate

3.2 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Market

3.2.1 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Market by Value

3.2.2 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Average Resort Size

3.2.4 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Average Resort Size Forecast

3.2.5 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Sales Price Per Interval

3.2.6 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Sales Price per Interval Forecast

3.2.7 The U.S. Vacation Ownership Occupancy Rate



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing High Net worth Population and Wealth

4.1.2 Rising Internet Penetration

4.1.3 Escalating International Tourism

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Ameliorating Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Favorable Demographic

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Increased Consolidation of Market Players

4.2.4 Increasing Trend of Business Travel

4.2.5 Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Seasonality & Cyclicality Risk

4.3.3 Other Risks Associated with Vacation Ownership Industry



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.4 Global Vacation Ownership Market- Business Metrics by Company



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 The Walt Disney Company

6.2 Hyatt Hotel Corporation

6.3 Wyndham Destinations

6.4 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

6.5 Hilton Grand Vacations

6.6 BBX Capital Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmvf6f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.