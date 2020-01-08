Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities and Market Forecasts to 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a brief outline of the recent technological advances in certain advanced materials and their usage in the commercialization of fusion power over the next few decades.
The report includes:
- Discussion of the key advanced materials, technologies related to fusion power, and their current and future marketplace
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 (in value and volumetric terms)
- Market potential for some key metals, composites and polymers; their market trends and forecast value up-to 2050
Key Topics Covered
- Global Market for Nuclear Fusion Through 2025
- Magnetic Confinement Fusion
- Inertial Confinement Fusion
- Emerging Opportunities for Advanced Materials from Nuclear Fusion
- Advanced Materials Used for Magnetic Confinement Fusion
- Advanced Materials Used in Inertial Confinement Fusion Systems
- Emerging Opportunities for Fusion Power
- Nuclear Dilemma
- Market Potentials for Nuclear Fusion
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for Nuclear Fusion, by Power Type, Through 2025
Table 2: Global Market for Tungsten Materials, by Product Type, Through 2025
Table 3: Global Market for Advanced High Strength Steel, by Product Type, Through 2025
Table 4: Global Market for Superconductors, by Product Type, Through 2025
Table 5: Global Market for Neodymium-Doped Phosphate Glass, by Application, Through 2025
Table 6: Global Market for Fused Silica, by Application, Through 2025
Table 7: Global Power Generation, by Type of Power, Through 2018
Table 8: Global Power Generation Capacity, by Type of Power, Through 2018
Table 9: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2050
Table 11: Global Power Generation Capacity, High Case, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Power Generation Capacity, High Case, Through 2050
Table 13: Global Nuclear Power Installation, 2018-2050
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market for Nuclear Fusion, by Power Type, 2018-2025
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chgpx2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.