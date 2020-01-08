Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets provides a comprehensive analysis of the proton therapy market in global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024.



The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of room types (single-room and multi-room). The end-user markets focus on hospitals, proton therapy centers, and others. This study surveys the proton therapy market according to various types of cancers (by application) i.e. pediatric cancers, base of skull treatment, central nervous system, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas, lung cancer, and others.



The market of proton therapy is also assessed in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and Emerging markets. The Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, etc.



The study features new developments and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context. A list of leading proton therapy centers, their locations, and other details are also provided.



The report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. Industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, leading vendors, their market shares and product offerings. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.



The factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the proton therapy market are evaluated in detail.



The report includes:



A comprehensive overview of the global markets for proton therapy or proton beam therapy (PBT) in cancer treatment

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of historical data; effectiveness, clinical benefits and side effects (for treating malignancies) of proton technology; and key role plays across various cancers

Retrospective study outlining difference between proton-based therapy and conventional intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), cost effectiveness for specific patients such as children, and clinical advances in hematology and oncology

Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current R&D activities, rapid technological advances in PBT, expanding utilization of image-guided proton therapy, and latest trends related to this field of clinical research

Patent review and new developments in PBT technologies

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Elekta Instrument AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Pronova Solutions, Llc, Protom International, Raysearch Laboratories Ab and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Highlights of the Report

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of Proton Therapy

Principles of Proton Therapy

Proton Therapy Technology

Particle Accelerator

Beam Transport System

Beam Delivery System

Proton Delivery Techniques

Patient Positioning Systems

Treatment Rooms

Treatment Planning in Proton Therapy

Treatment Planning Software

Side Effects of Proton Therapy

Technical Limitations of Proton Therapy

Uncertainty in dose distribution:

Correct patient positioning:

Differing values of RBE:

Role of Proton Therapy Across Various Cancers

Pediatric Cancer

Base of Skull Tumors

Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others (Gastrointestinal Cancer, Cancer of Connective Tissues and Bone or Sarcomas, Breast Cancer)

Regulations Affecting Proton Therapy Systems

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market by Room Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Market by Technology Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Accelerators Market

Beam Delivery Systems Market

Treatment Planning Software Market

Services Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Insurance and Reimbursement for Proton Therapy

North America

Europe

Emerging Markets

Market by Region

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Single Room Proton Therapy Market

Market Revenue

Multi-Room Proton Therapy Market

Market Revenue

Accelerators Market

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Cyclotrons

Market Revenue

Synchrotrons

Market Revenue

Beam Delivery Systems Market

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Isocentric Gantries

Market Revenue

Fixed Beam Systems

Market Revenue

Treatment Planning Software Market

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Services Market

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Analysis by End-Users

Market Revenue

End-Users by Region

Proton Therapy Centers

Hospitals

Universities

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Analysis by Applications

Market Revenue

Market Share

Prostate Cancer

Market Revenue

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancer

Base of Skull Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Other Cancers

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Proton Therapy Rooms

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers in the Global Proton Therapy Market

Accelerators

Beam Delivery Systems

Treatment Planning Software

Services

Chapter 9 Clinical Trials in Proton Therapy

Clinical Trials by Type of Cancer

Clinical Trials by Status of the Study

Clinical Trials by Country

Clinical Trials by Sponsor/Collaborator

Chapter 10 Proton Therapy Centers and Patient Volume

Struggle for Proton Therapy Centers

Fight Back for Proton Therapy Centers

Proton Therapy Centers in North America

Proton Therapy Centers in European Union

Proton Therapy Centers in Other Regions

Patient Treatment Volume

Top 10 PTCs in the U.S. and Outside U.S.

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Type

Patents by Company

Patents by Country

Patents by Assignee

Chapter 12 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Strengths of Proton Therapy Market

Growing Incidence of Cancer

Technological Advances in Proton Therapy

Growing Clinical Evidence

Challenges for Proton Therapy Market

Requirement of Skilled Labor

Cost of Equipment and Facilities

Reimbursement Policies

Difficulty in Enrollment in Clinical Trials

Opportunities for Proton Therapy Market

Emerging Markets

Improvement in Reimbursement Policies

Improvement in Technology

Threats for Proton Therapy Market

Competing Technologies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles



Elekta Instrument AB

Hitachi Ltd.

Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Pronova Solutions LLC

Protom International

Raysearch Laboratories AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

