Calix to Participate in Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15th in New York, NY.



Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com .

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

408-474-0080

Tom.Dinges@Calix.com



