William J. Perlstein Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair, Client Services

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of William J. Perlstein as a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair, Client Services.



Mr. Perlstein brings more than 40 years of experience as a legal practitioner and business leader at WilmerHale and BNY Mellon. He will leverage that experience to develop and maintain key client relationships and ensure clients have access to the full range of offerings at FTI Consulting.

“Bill is an incredibly experienced, strategic leader who, as a former managing partner of WilmerHale, understands the importance of client service and collaborating across various parts of the firm to ensure we address the breadth of the problems our clients face,” said Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting.

Mr. Perlstein joins FTI Consulting from BNY Mellon, where he was Senior Deputy General Counsel. He was responsible for the legal teams supporting regulatory and government affairs, cybersecurity, privacy, resolution planning, lending, and mergers and acquisitions. He had frequent interaction with regulators in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Asia Pacific region.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Mr. Perlstein had a successful career building a national insolvency practice at Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and later served as its Managing Partner. He led that firm’s merger with Hale and Dorr in 2004 to form WilmerHale and served as the combined firm’s co-managing partner for more than seven years. Mr. Perlstein received the Distinguished Law Firm Leadership award from The American Lawyer in 2014 for his management achievements.

“The depth and range of FTI Consulting’s platform is unmatched,” Mr. Perlstein said. “I am excited to partner closely with FTI Consulting’s professionals and with the firm’s clients to unlock the potential of the whole firm to provide unmatched service to our global clientele.”

Mr. Perlstein is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York; a Life Member of the American Law Institute; a Trustee and Counsel to the Board at Union College; a Fellow and former Counsel to the Board of the American College of Bankruptcy; and a past Board member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Neighborhood Legal Services Program.

