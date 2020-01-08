BOXX Upgrades Workstation with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

APEXX T3, Purpose-Built to Accelerate Professional Creative Workflows, Features 32 Processor Cores

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX T3 workstation now features the new, 3rd generation AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X processor. AMD’s highest performing desktop platform ever, Ryzen Threadripper processors offer leadership performancei for the most demanding desktop and content creation workloads. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processor.

“The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X provides a combination of leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client channel, AMD. “Built on the world-class TRX40 platform with up to 88 PCIe® 4.0 lanes, 144mb cache, and 2.5X more storage bandwidth than the competition, APEXX T3 will empower VFX artists, animators, and motion media editors to create, render, and multitask without compromise.”

Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, encoding, or powering simulation and analysis, the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper enables APEXX T3 users to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance. Equipped with 88 PCIe® lanes, quad channel DDR4 memory, and AMD simultaneous multithreading (SMT), the new Threadripper, with a boost GHz of 4.5 and support for 64 processing threads, provides APEXX T3 with unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. The liquid-cooled BOXX workstation also includes up to three, professional-grade AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® GPUs, multiple hard drive options, and up to 128GB of system memory. Highly configurable, APEXX T3 delivers outstanding support for multi-threaded applications like Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Maya, Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and V-Ray.

In addition to the APEXX T3, BOXX is upgrading its APEXX A3 workstation with the new 16-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X processor, enabling efficient, simultaneous, multitasking performance. Equipped with 44 PCIe® Gen 4.0 lanes, dual channel DDR4 memory, support for 32 processing threads, and a max boostii clock speed of 4.7GHz, the highly configurable APEXX A3 also includes up to two, professional-grade AMD Radeon™ Pro or NVIDIA® graphics cards, multiple hard drive options, and up to 128GB of system memory. Purpose-built for professional 3D content creation workflows, APEXX A3 is also ideal for simulation and virtual reality.

“Today’s creative software applications, which so many of our customers rely on, demand world-class, multi-threaded performance,” said BOXX VP of Marketing Bill Leasure. “By offering the new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors in our workstations, we’re empowering these digital content creators to work more seamlessly, more efficiently, and meet critical production deadlines.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX T3 or APEXX A3, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen™ processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, data science, and more. For 24 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, Radeon, Threadripper, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.





i Testing by AMD performance labs on 10/07/2019 comparing an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X and Intel© Core™ i9-9980XE in the Cinebench R20 nT benchmark test. Results may vary. CPK-01

ii Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

Attachment

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.