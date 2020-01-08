National police pledge to integrate ex-military members

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 8 - National Police general commander Paulo de Almeida Tuesday reiterated the commitment to integrate the demobilised staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in corporation.,

Paulo de Almeida made the pledge during a ceremony to congratulate the staff on their performance in 2019, stressing that the integration is part of the direction.

In February last year, more than 2000 former military members demonstrated before the Military Police Regiment in Luanda, alleging delay in their integration in National Police.

In his speech, Paulo de Almeida recalled that the integration in National Police must, first of all, cover those who fulfilled compulsory military service.

The Police Commander clarified that such process (integration) will neither be carried out automatically nor through transfer, but it will be selective.

“Stop demonstrating. Behaving like that is a negative requirement for joining National Police”, warned the commander.

As for the crime, Paulo de Almeida highlighted the commitment of the police officers, stressing that the staff managed to halt the violent crime in the country, particularly in Luanda.

