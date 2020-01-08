Doyle Announces Payment of €33m to Forest Owners

Andrew Doyle T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for forestry, has announced the commencement of the 2020 forestry premium payment to Irish land-owners. The payments, which are tax-free, will issue today to over 7,000 forest owners amounting to a total of €33.24 million.

Minister Doyle commented that “this year’s forestry payments have commenced early and total payments issued exceed the payments made at the same time last year by almost 30%. This tax-free payment illustrates that forestry remains a very viable long-term investment option for farmers providing a regular income stream for up to 15 years after planting and a stable market for timber. This farm-forestry model also allows farmers to diversify their income while still maintaining livestock if they wish. I would encourage all farmers to consider the options provided under the current Forestry Programme and discuss the range of schemes with their agricultural advisor.’

This payment run also represents a 40% increase in terms of forest owners who applied for premiums compared to last year and reflects the success of the move to a fully online application system. The benefits of the online system are a faster turnaround time and a simpler application process. The success of the roll-out of the system, which included Departmental information clinics at various locations, a dedicated helpdesk, and support from Teagasc and private agricultural advisors to landowners, is evident in the numbers who have now registered online.

Payments will continue each week and forest owners who have not submitted their online applications so far, can apply online for their forestry premiums through the Department’s Online Services website (www.agfood.ie).

Note for Editors

Further information about the supports available to landowners under the Forestry Schemes can be found on the Department’s website: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/forestservice/

A dedicated helpdesk is also available at Tel. No.: 076 106 4437 or Email: forestservicepremiums@agriculture.gov.ie.

Teagasc will be operating a series of Forestry Advisory Clinics nationwide in January where one-to one advice will be available from experienced Teagasc Forestry Advisors for existing forest owners and landowners who are considering forestry for the first time. For clinic dates and contact details see: https://www.teagasc.ie/crops/forestry/events/

The Forestry Programme 2014–2020 sets out an ambitious plan to increase Ireland’s forest resource. The bulk of the available funding is to support the Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme which provides grants to cover the cost of planting and forest maintenance, along with annual forestry premiums for 15 years, to all land owners who plant new forests and woodlands. Eligible broadleaf woodlands can be as small as 0.10 hectare, while the minimum area of eligible conifer forests is 1.00 hectare. There is an obligation for newly planted forests to include at least 15% broadleaves and higher grants are available for broadleaf planting. Forests and woodlands planted for commercial, environmental, aesthetic and amenity purposes are eligible for support under the Scheme.

A county breakdown of the payment per county is attached below.

Forestry Plantation County Total Paid per County (in €) Carlow 243,542 Cavan 1,309,204 Clare 2,781,613 Cork 4,358,425 Donegal 619,576 Dublin 14,855 Galway 1,871,525 Kerry 2,830,393 Kildare 362,366 Kilkenny 1,387,809 Laois 844,243 Leitrim 1,430,976 Limerick 1,882,385 Longford 986,874 Louth 127,114 Mayo 1,662,877 Meath 617,423 Monaghan 346,174 Offaly 1,176,920 Roscommon 1,741,965 Sligo 992,270 Tipperary 2,235,972 Waterford 789,352 Westmeath 1,099,253 Wexford 915,915 Wicklow 607,232

Date Released: 08 January 2020