PayScale Announces the Re-Appointment of Mercer Executive Susan Haberman to Their Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of cloud-based compensation software and data, announced that Mercer Senior Partner and U.S. Career Business Leader, Susan Haberman, is rejoining PayScale’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mercer , a global consulting leader that delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career of a changing workforce, and a business of Marsh & McLennan, has a strategic alliance with PayScale.



The re-appointment of Haberman to the Board underscore’s PayScale’s global expansion plans to provide advanced compensation solutions to a broader base of customers across all industries and to develop new industry partnerships. Haberman, who leads Mercer’s U.S. growth and expansion across a wide spectrum of the company’s solutions, brings more than 25 years of human resources consulting and analytics experience and has been responsible for Mercer’s mergers and acquisitions around the globe.

“Increasingly, businesses today are looking for more advanced compensation solutions that incorporate a variety of data sources and sophisticated analytics to attract and retain employees, particularly in volatile talent markets,” said PayScale CEO Scott Torrey. “Susan has a proven track record of developing and building profitable growth markets for human resources products and solutions around the world. We’re thrilled to have Susan join our Board of Directors to help guide our expansion plans to deliver modern compensation solutions beyond our existing footprint.”

Haberman’s leadership in Mercer’s total reward solutions, talent acquisition and development, workforce planning and analytics and digital transformation and change, coupled with her experience in mergers and acquisitions to develop new markets and solutions, is an ideal addition to PayScale’s Board. Her re-appointment signals the company’s aggressive plans for growth in the new decade and her decision to re-join the PayScale Board reflects her confidence in the company’s leadership and expansion plans under new CEO, Scott Torrey. Torrey’s leadership team recently defined PayScale’s three-year vision which includes acquiring new customers, introducing new products, expanding internationally and forging industry partnerships, among other strategic goals.

“This is an exciting time to be part of PayScale’s Board of Directors where I can lend my experience as a leader at Mercer, my deep background in the space and my familiarity with the company, having been a board member in the past,” noted Haberman. “PayScale is poised for growth in response to demand for its innovative solutions in the high-growth compensation management and talent analytics space,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the PayScale executive team to help them continue their rapid expansion and to empower enterprises that recognize the benefits of modern compensation management.”

About PayScale

PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include Encana, Patagonia, The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale .

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

