Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis by Product, Technology, Application, End-user, Region and Country - Forecast to 2024

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 61,700.22 Million in the year 2018.



As size of old age population is increasing globally, quality healthcare is required. Diagnostics have major role, as majority of clinical decisions are based on diagnostic test result. They assist in providing personalised treatment and drugs are administered to the patient specifically.



Additionally, number of patients suffering from chronic and infectious disease are increasing globally, which is primarily powered by unhealthy lifestyle, air and water pollution, genetic modification of disease causing microbes, which is estimated to accelerate the In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth during the period of 2019-2024.



Molecular Diagnostics technology has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of large number of chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic disease, Non Invasive Prenatal Testing. Also, End User growth rate of home test kits will be high due to ease of testing, cost effectiveness and accuracy of test results obtained.



By product type, reagents and kits will have high growth rate, as they get consumed in the diagnostic process and have to be replenished. Also rising investment by leading IVD companies in development and automation of IVD products, according to disease specificity, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Analysis - North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, EMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Developments

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Companies Profiled



Roche

Sysmex

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers

bioMerieux

Becton-Dickinson

Thermofisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

Ortho clinical Diagnostics

Strategic Recommendations



Focus on Theranostics

Investment in Microbiology System Automation

Reducing the Cost of Diagnostic Test

