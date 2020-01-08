SOTIO Opens Office in Basel, Switzerland, to Accelerate Development of its Pipeline Products

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, January 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SOTIO, a biotechnology company owned by the PPF Group, announce today the opening of offices of SOTIO Biotech AG at the Technology Park Basel, Switzerland. The SOTIO office will host the clinical development team, as well as other functions to progress its broad clinical development pipeline towards filing for marketing authorization and commercial launch.

“The opening of offices in Switzerland is part of our strategy of expanding our pipeline of new immuno-oncology products and strengthening our presence in globally-recognized biotech hubs,” says Dr. Radek Spisek, PhD., CEO of SOTIO. “We are growing internationally and running and preparing multiple clinical trials with various oncology treatments. Basel is well-known as a top center for life sciences with a global reach and reputation. It also complements our R&D activities in other European countries, the US and China. The Basel area has an outstanding biotechnology talent pool and a very attractive business environment. We plan to add top biotechnology professionals to our global multinational team.“

Investments in biotechnology and cancer research are one of the main pillars of PPF’s long-term strategy. Under the umbrella of the biotechnology company SOTIO, it concentrates activities aimed at developing and marketing new treatments that can help patients suffering from various types of severe oncological diseases.

SOTIO and PPF have built a biotechnology portfolio through in-house research and development, investments, acquisitions and in licensing of innovative products with companies like NBE-Therapeutics (CH), Cellestia Biotech (CH), Cytune Pharma (F), Autolus Therapeutics (UK), MaveriX (US) or Lead Discovery Center (D). SOTIO is developing its proprietary dendritic cell-based cell therapy platform DCVAC and has significant manufacturing and regulatory expertise in autologous cellular therapies. SOTIO also recently initiated a Phase I/Ib clinical trial with interleukin-15 superagonist SO-C101.

About SOTIO SOTIO is an international biotechnology company leading the efforts of PPF Group to build a diverse biotechnology portfolio through its own research & development, collaborations, in-licensing, investments, mergers and acquisitions. The company is developing new medical therapies, focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced project is the SOTIO proprietary platform of active cellular immunotherapy (ACI) based on dendritic cells. SOTIO is conducting multiple Phase I to Phase III clinical trials verifying the safety and efficacy of its DCVAC products. SOTIO is also collaborating with NBE-Therapeutics on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate products (ADC), with Cytune Pharma on developing novel IL15-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, with LDC and the Max Planck Society on an oncology program addressing a novel target in tumor metabolism and with MaveriX on targeted small-molecule cancer chemo-immunotherapeutics. SOTIO has facilities in Europe, the United States, China and Russia. SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.

