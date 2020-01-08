Advanced Materials for Displays: Technologies and Global Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials for Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. The report analyzes the various classes of material technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets and presents forecasts of growth from 2019 to 2024.



Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.



Report Scope



A brief general outlook of the global markets for advanced materials used in electronic displays

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of various classes of materials technologies and comparison of materials based on performance, efficiency, thermal insulation, cost-effectiveness and other pertinent metrices

Coverage of fabrication methods, ongoing research activities, major achievements, technological issues and latest trends related to these devices

Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations, fabrication and synthesis methodologies, and sensor and telecommunications applications of advanced display materials

Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 3M, BASF SE, Dow Corning Corp., Dupont Displays, General Electrics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Universal Display Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Display Materials

Types of Materials

Material Properties

Types of Display Panels

Thin-Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

Light-Emitting Diode-Liquid Crystal Display (LED-LCD)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

Industry Structure

Leading Display Material Manufacturers

Industry Trends

Display Material Manufacturing by Region

Market Summary

Global Consumption of Display Materials

Display Material Consumption by Region

Chapter 4 Glass Market

Industry Structure

Key Companies and Their Market Share

Glass Technologies and Properties

Glass Technologies

Glass Composition and Properties

Applications of Glass in Display Technology

Display Glass Market Assessment

Chapter 5 The Liquid Crystal Market

Industry Structure

Major Liquid Crystal Suppliers

Liquid Crystal Materials and Properties

Materials

Liquid Crystal Phases

Properties

Trends in Liquid Crystal Development

Liquid Crystal Display Applications

Liquid Crystal Market Assessment

Chapter 6 The Phosphor Market

Industry Structure

Phosphor Materials and Properties

Background

General Properties of Phosphor

CRT Phosphor

Vacuum Fluorescent Phosphor Display

LED Phosphor for LED-Backlit LCD Displays

Phosphor Market Assessment

Chapter 7 The Color Filter Market

Industry Structure

Color Filter Processes, Materials and Properties

Manufacturing

Materials

Properties

Color Filter Applications

Color Filter Market Assessment

Chapter 8 The Polarizer Market

Industry Structure

Leading Polarizer Manufacturers

Polarizer Materials, Fabrication and Properties

Materials

Fabrication

Properties

Other Developments

Polarizer Market Assessment

Chapter 9 The Light-Emitting Diode Market

Industry Structure

Leading LED Manufacturers

LED Fabrication

LED Technology, Materials and Properties

Basic LED Technology

Low-Power vs. High-Brightness LEDs

Materials

Properties

LED Applications

Professional Displays and Signage

Display Backlighting

LED Market Assessment

Professional Displays and Signage

Backlighting

Chapter 10 Organic Light-Emitting Displays Market

Industry Structure

OLED Technology, Materials and Properties

Basic OLED Technology

OLED Display Fabrication

Advantages and Disadvantages of OLED Technology

OLED Display Applications

OLED Market Assessment

Chapter 11 Coatings Market

Industry Structure

Technology: Processes, Materials and Properties

Deposition Processes

Coating Materials and Properties

Coating Material Properties

Coating Applications

Coating Market Assessment

Chapter 12 Dielectric Materials Market

Types of Dielectric Materials

Metal Oxide

Plastic Substrate

Metal Foils

Other Types

Industry Structure

Market Assessment

Chapter 13 MEMS and Nanomaterials Market

Industry Structure

MEMS and Nanomaterial-Based Display Technologies and Applications

Digital Light Processing Technology

Scanned Laser Beam Technology

Interferometric Modular Technology

Nanostructured Films

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Nanowires

Market Assessment

DLP

Scanned Beam MEMS

IMOD MEMS

Nanostructured Films

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Nanowires

Chapter 14 Company Profiles



3M Co.

Applied Vacuum Coating Technologies Co. Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co.

Auo Optronics Corp.

BASF Se

Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DAI Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Dow Corning Corp.

Dupont Displays

Eastman Kodak Co.

Emagin Corp.

Flexenable

Forge Europa Ltd.

Futaba Corp.

General Electrics Co. Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan

Innolux Corp.

Irico Group Electronics Co. Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

Kent Displays

Lg Display Co. Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Microvision Inc.

Nanocrystals Technology Ltd.

Nanosys Inc.

Nec Display Solutions Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Novaled Ag

Phosphor Technology Ltd.

Plastic Logic Gmbh

Polyera Corp.

Polyic Gmbh & Co.

PPG Industries

Ritdisplay Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanritz Corp.

Schott Ag

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toppan Printing

Toray Industries

Unidym

Universal Display Corp.

Xintek Inc.

