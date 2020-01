Global Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Industry Analysis, 2018-2025: Data on Medical, Manufacturing, Welding and Cleaning Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonics and Ultrasound: Medical, Manufacturing, Welding and Cleaning Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report includes:



A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for ultrasonic technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Elaboration on the role of government regulations, technological advancements, and current economic trends and factors that can influence the future marketplace

Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for new and existing ultrasound products and application markets

Information on key players' initiatives attempting to meet the market demand for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products in certain regions

Recent merger and acquisition details, partnership activities, and patent developments amongst the existing manufacturers and suppliers within the global ultrasonic technologies market landscape

Profile description of the listed companies, including 3mensio Medical Imaging, Badger Meter, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp, Massa Products Corp, Proceco and Tokyo Keiki



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definition of Ultrasonics

Concepts in the Industry

Medical Ultrasonics

Industrial Ultrasonics

Overview of Ultrasonic Technology

Ultrasonic Motor/Actuator Technology

Basic Principle of Ultrasonic Motors

Piezoelectric/Ultrasonic Actuators

Ultrasonic Medical Technology

Diagnostic Ultrasonography

Basic Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Obstetric Sonography

Gynecology

Obstetrics

Types of Ultrasonography

Doppler Medical Ultrasound

Principles and Techniques of Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound

Ultrasonic Surgery

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Surgery

Ultrasonics in Dental Care

Nonsurgical Therapeutic Ultrasonics

Ultrasonic Processing Technologies

Uses of Ultrasonication

Ultrasonic Cleaning

Classification of Ultrasonic Processing Technologies

Ultrasonic Cleaning Technology

Ultrasonic Food and Beverage Processing Technology

Equipment for Ultrasonic Food Processing

Ultrasonic Chemical Processing Technology

Ultrasonic Assembling Technology

Assembly Techniques with Ultrasonic Assembly

Types of Ultrasonic Assembling Technologies

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Technology

Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Technology

Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Equipment

Ultrasonic Soldering Technology

Ultrasonic Soldering Equipment

Ultrasonic Cutting Technology

Ultrasonic Machining Technology

Ultrasonic Impact Treatment Technology

Ultrasonic Testing Technologies

Advantages of Ultrasonic Testing

Disadvantages of Ultrasonic Testing

Ultrasonic Testing Equipment/System

Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges

Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors (UFD)

Miscellaneous Ultrasonic Technologies

Ultrasonic Flow Measurement

Ultrasonic Flow Meter

Ultrasonic Level Measurement and Detection

Ultrasonic Leak Detection

Sonic Anemometers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Machining

Ultrasonic Sensors

Types of Ultrasonic Sensors

Applications of Ultrasonic Sensors

Ultrasonic Transducers

Magnetostrictive Transducers

Piezoelectric Transducers

Phased Array Ultrasonics

Ultrasonic Marine Applications

Types of Ultrasonic Marine Equipment

Ultrasonics in Mining Applications

Ultrasonics in the Oil Industry

Ultrasonics in Field of High-Value Metals and Precious Metals

Life Cycle Assessment of an Ultrasonic Product

Life-Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

History of Ultrasonics

History of Ultrasonic Welding

History of Ultrasonic Flow Meters

History of Ultrasonic Testing

History of Ultrasonics in Medicine

History of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Market for Equipment Using Ultrasonic Technologies

Global Market for Equipment Using Ultrasonic Technologies

Regional Market for Equipment Using Ultrasonic Technologies

Global Market for Ultrasonic Motors/Actuators

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Motors/Actuators

Global Market for Ultrasonic Medical Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Medical Equipment

Global Market for Diagnostic Ultrasonic Medical Imaging Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Surgical Equipment

Global Market for Therapeutic Ultrasound Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Processing Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Processing Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Food-Processing Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Chemical Processing Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Chemical Processing Equipment

Market for Other Ultrasonic Processing Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Assembling Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Assembling Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

Global Market for Miscellaneous Ultrasonic Equipment

Regional Market for Miscellaneous Ultrasonic Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Regional Market for Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Global Market for Ultrasonic Sensors/Transducers

Global Market for Ultrasonic Marine Equipment

Global Market for Ultrasonic Oil/Mineral Prospecting Equipment

Global Market for Other Ultrasonic Products

Market for Consumables and Spare Parts for Ultrasonic Equipment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Ultrasonic Applications

Applications of Ultrasonic Motors/Actuators

Global Market for Applications of Ultrasonic Motors/Actuators

Applications of Ultrasound in the Medical Field

Classification of Medical Applications

Medical Applications of Diagnostic Ultrasound

Ultrasound in Surgical Applications

Applications of Nonsurgical Therapeutic Ultrasound

Special Applications of Ultrasound in Medicine

Ultrasonic Processing Applications

Applications of Ultrasonic Cleaning

Application of Ultrasound in the Chemical Industry

Other Processing Applications of Ultrasonics

Ultrasonic Assembling Applications

Applications of Ultrasonic Metal Welding

Applications of Ultrasonic Metal Welding in the Automobile Industry

Applications of Ultrasonic Metal Welding in the Electronics Industry

Applications of Ultrasonic Metal Welding in Other Industries

Applications of Ultrasonic Plastic Welding

Ultrasonic Plastic Welding in the Automotive Industry

Ultrasonic Plastic Welding in Other Applications

Ultrasonic Applications in Machining Operations

Applications of Ultrasonic Soldering

Application of Ultrasound in Testing

Rail Inspection

Welded Joints

Ultrasonic Bolt Tension Measurement System

Ultrasonic Material Testing

Ultrasonic Leak Detection

Miscellaneous Applications of Ultrasonic Technology

Applications of Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Applications of Ultrasonic Sensors/Transducers

Other Applications of Ultrasound

Sonar-Related Applications

Applications of Phased Array Ultrasound

Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Global Market for Ultrasonic Marine Applications

Global Market for Ultrasonic Oil/Mineral Prospecting Applications

Global Market for Other Ultrasound Applications

Applications of High-Power Ultrasound in Various Industries

Miscellaneous Applications of Ultrasound

Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments

Patent Review

New Developments in Ultrasound Technology and Applications

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Present Status of Ultrasonic Industry

Present Market for Ultrasonic Motors and Actuators

Present Market for Ultrasonic Medical Equipment

Present Market for Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

Present Market for Ultrasonic Welding/Machining/Cutting Equipment

Present Market for Ultrasonic Nondestructive Testing

Present Market for Flow Measuring Equipment

Future of Ultrasonic Industry

Future of Ultrasonic Motors and Actuators

Future of Ultrasonic Cleaning

Future of Phased Array Ultrasonics

Future of Medical Ultrasound

Future of Ultrasonics in Flow Measurement

Future of Ultrasonics in Nondestructive Testing

Future of Ultrasound in Other Fields

Economics of Scale

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



