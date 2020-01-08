Surging at CAGR of 2.87%, Global Hacksaw Blades Market to Reach US$78.31 mn in 2025

Hacksaw Blades Market Report 2020

Global Hacksaw Blades Market-New Research Report Announced with business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

QY Research recently published a research report titled, "Global Hacksaw Blades Market Insights, Forecast to 2025". The global hacksaw blade market size has increased from US$55.83 mn in 2014 to US$64.22 mn2019. The global hacksaw blade market is expected to grow at CAGR of 2.87% from 2019 to 2025, reaching US$78.31 mn in 2025. Global Hacksaw Blades Market will Rise as the Demand for the Sawmill Production IncreasesIn recent years, the demand for furniture has astonishingly escalated. Consumers are investing in wooden products and furniture for improving aesthetic value. Since, these products require hacksaw blades to shape and cut the wood, the global market for hacksaw blade will show a significant growth during the forecast period. Growing investments in housing projects and renovations are expected to spike the demand for hacksaw blades as well. The increase in bandwagon effect has led to increase in demand for fancy interiors which has in return created a higher demand for wood furniture. Moreover, the hacksaw blades are easily available and affordable. These factors will lead to expansion of the market in the upcoming years.Reliability of Carbon Hacksaw Blade to Upsurge the Global Hacksaw MarketCarbon steel blades, now known as the 'low alloy' blades are very flexible and soft. They are extremely reliable for light duty work and are unbreakable. The carbon speed blades are also available in high speed category, which cuts the material with great accuracy. Earlier versions of the hacksaw blades were in hard form, which were also highly accurate in cutting but very extremely brittle. Carbon steel blades are flexible with high speed wear well as well as they resist breakage. These qualities of a carbon hacksaw has improved the cutting and shaping of the material and has increased the demand from the potential industries. These factors will make the global hacksaw blade market highly lucrative during the forecast period.Global Hacksaw Blade Market and the Regional OutlookIn this report, regions such as North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia and Spain have been studied. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific has led the market further as the demand for wood products and sawmill production are higher.Global Hacksaw Blade Market and Competitive LandscapeThe key drivers of the hacksaw blade market are Stanley, Starrett, Jinan Ganghua, Lenox, Hailian Saw, Bahco, SATA, Shandong Liangshan Julong, Irwin Tools, The Great Wall, LAOA Tools, Milwaukee Tool, Bosi, TOYA and PILANA. Companies like Milwaukee Tool, are introducing new accessories to increase their market share.



