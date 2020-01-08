Global Defrosting and Thawing Equipment for Food Market to Reach over US $400 Million by 2025, QY Research predicts

Defrosting and Thawing Equipment for Food Market

The global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market is likely to benefit from increasing awareness about the safety of quality frozen food.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has added a new report to its archive of machinery and equipment market research studies. Titled “Global Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025,” the report sheds light on the future growth of the global market and provides accurate market size and CAGR forecasts. As per the report, the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. By the end of 2025, the value of the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market is projected to reach over US$400 Mn, increasing from more than US$300 Mn touched in 2018.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1419844/global-defrosting-amp-thawing-equipment-for-food-market Use of Deep Freezing Subsequently Increases Need for Defrosting and Thawing: Adoption of deep freezing techniques to preserve meat and even vegetable products is expected to create opportunities in the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market. It is essential to defrost or thaw frozen foods before they are cooked or consumed. Some of the key benefits of using defrosting and thawing equipment for food are:● Minimal water consumption● Reduction in defrosting and thawing time● Reduction in drip loss● Retention of nutritional value of the food● Improved production qualityHigh Demand for Seafood and Need for Quality Seafood Processing: On the basis of product type, the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market is segmented into continuous lines, tumblers, and chambers. The analysts authoring the report have also segmented the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market based on application. Here, the important segments studied are seafood, meat products, and others. Defrosting and thawing equipment for food is largely used in the processing of seafood, including pelagic fish, shrimp, salmon, and whitefish. It plays a significant role in the high quality processing of a range of fishes.Strong Consumption of Meat and Poultry Products in the West: High use of defrosters in the fish industry and strong consumption of frozen ready-to-eat meals are anticipated to contribute to the demand for defrosting and thawing equipment for food in North America and Europe. Adoption of more advanced and automated defrosting and thawing technologies could be another factor adding to the demand in these regions. Presence of a high number of meat and poultry consumers is also expected to support the high demand for defrosting and thawing equipment for food in the regions.Important Focuses of Leading Manufacturers● Tapping into unexplored regional markets● Introducing cost-effective solutions● Entering into collaborations with food research and food companiesThe report offers comprehensive company profiling of key players operating in the global defrosting and thawing equipment for food market, including Electrolux, Emerson Technik, Provisur Technologies, Metalbud NOWICKI, Yamamoto Vinita, KOOMIC, Ali Group, Japan High Comm, Middleby, Enrich Food Manufacturers, GEA Group, Foster Refrigerator, Stalam, Nestor, Kometos, Jinan Kehong, Shandong Leader Machinery, and Nippre.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 2,900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/9317391328148d435398e8176063cec6, 0,1,Global-DefrostingAbout Us:QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



