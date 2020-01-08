AMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic data

/EIN News/ -- AMAP (formerly AutoNavi), Alibaba Group Holding’s maps app has selected HERE as global provider of map and traffic data out of China

January 08, 2020

Beijing – AMAP, China’s leading mapping, navigation and location-based services provider has selected HERE Technologies as their main provider of global map content and traffic information outside of China within its app, AMAP in April 2020.

A super app, AMAP allows users to book taxi or car rides within the app from multiple ride-hailing companies, search for suitable carpooling options, find available bicycles nearby to rent and offers content on nearby tourist attractions. As a mobility aggregator service provider, AMAP also provides navigation, transit, traffic and other mobility services across its platform to their users. As part of the partnership, HERE will power the mobility platform outside of China with its HERE Location Services suite and traffic data.

“The world is shrinking as more and more people turn to the internet and super apps such as AMAP to navigate not just within their countries, but also when they travel. This partnership speaks to the trust AMAP has for HERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data, traffic information and location services. We’re delighted to expand our work with Alibaba by supporting AMAP with fresh global maps and accurate traffic information,” said Stanimira Koleva, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. “We look forward to exploring further opportunities in our partnership with AMAP in the future.”

As the first Chinese maps service to navigate a path for over 100 million daily users, HERE is well-placed to support AMAP as it expands its global mapping and navigation services out of China. “With high quality global map data from HERE, AMAP will enrich its global functions and services through the application and SDK, to further assist Alibaba’s global eco-system. AMAP deeply values the strategic partnership with HERE and will explore further collaboration in other areas.” said Dong Wei, VP of AMAP.

Media Contacts

Fei Tierney

+65 87956082

fei.tierney@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com .

About AMAP

AMAP is the leading provider for Internet mobility service and location-based service platform. After joining the Alibaba Group, AMAP has transformed from a traditional map maker to an internet company. At present, in the field of mobile internet, AMPA has reached more than 400 million MAU (Monthly Active Users), and it has become the first domestic travel platform to exceed 100 million DAU (Daily Active Users); in the automotive field, AMAP AUTO has cooperated with almost all car makers and reached 62 million users.



Attachment

AMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic data AMAP, China’s leading mapping,navigation and location-based services provider has selected HERE Technologies as their main provider of global map content and traffic information outside of China within its app, AMAP in April 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.