ProBioGen Inks Next Commercial GlymaxX® License with Roche

BERLIN, Germany, January 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG has signed a commercial license agreement with Roche for applying ProBioGen’s proprietary GlymaxX® technology to boost the antibody’s ADCC anti-tumor activity.

The GlymaxX® technology for production of afucosylated proteins is universally applicable, simple and potent. The unique advantage of the GlymaxX® technology is that a single GlymaxX® modified cell line is sufficient to produce both, completely fucosylated or afucosylated antibodies and those with an intermediate defined fuscosylation level. The technology can easily be integrated in newly developed or already existing cell lines of different origins.

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development platforms, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT™ expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies, yields biologics with optimized properties.

Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team.

All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned and located in Berlin, Germany.

About GlymaxX® The GlymaxX® technology, developed by ProBioGen, prevents the addition of the sugar “fucose” to the N-linked antibody carbohydrate part by antibody producing cells. The absence of fucose enhances ADCC (antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity) activity for antibodies directed against cancer and infectious diseases. The GlymaxX® technology is based on the stable introduction of a gene for an enzyme which deflects the cellular pathway of fucose biosynthesis. ProBioGen offers this technology royalty-free to third parties.

ProBioGen Dr. Gabriele Schneider Chief Business Officer Herbert-Bayer-Str. 8 13086 Berlin, Germany +49 (0)30 3229 35 100 glymaxx@probiogen.de www.probiogen.de

Keywords: Antibody-Dependent Cell Cytotoxicity; Fucose; Sugars; Antibodies; Glycoproteins; Glycosylation; Cell Line; Antibody-Producing Cells

