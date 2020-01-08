Angola defends concerted actions with Portugal

Lisbon, ANGOLA, January 8 - Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, defended on Monday the need for real-time actions concert with Portugal in various areas, in matters of common interest.,

The Angolan Foreign minister, addressing the audience as a guest speaker at the Diplomatic Seminar 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal, highlighted that this concert of actions may have an impact on multilateralism, through the United Nations and other community-based and regional organizations integrated by both countries.

Manuel Augusto – who is in Portugal at the invitation of his counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva - specified that both states can have concerted positions on in pressing issues such as terrorism in international scale, climate change, immigration and the increasing disparity between rich and poor.

Regarding peace and security, he said the Angolan government has been making its contribution, citing as an example the initiative that has reconciled Uganda and Rwanda.

To the Angolan minister, this was possible because Angola continues to value the diplomatic factor, joint work, dialogue, as well as bilateral and multilateral concert.

The Diplomatic Seminar is an annual initiative of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together government officials, representatives of Public Administration, universities, ambassadors, the business community and other strategic sectors to discuss topics of interest to Portuguese foreign policy.

