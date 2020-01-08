Aurora Mobile Announces Compliance of JPush Android SDK with the Interface Standards of Unified Push Alliance (UPA)

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that JPush Android SDK (“JPush”), its push notification services tool for Android devices, has been tested by China Telecommunication Technology Labs-Terminals (CTTL-Terminals) to comply with the latest version of the Unified Push Alliance (UPA)'s performance and interface standard T-UPA0003-2019 Unified Push Technical Specification and Testing Methods.



CTTL-Terminals carried out various well-designed performance tests on JPush and testing results demonstrate that JPush is able to ensure timely and reliable delivery of notifications while consuming less standby memory, power and traffic. This functionality is expected to help developers reach a more engaged user base with a stable and smooth push experience.

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We are pleased that JPush is certified to comply with the performance and interface requirements of the latest unified push standards. In July 2019, JPush passed the high-performance long link testing by CTTL-Terminals and this certification, once again, recognizes our strong positioning within the push notification and developer services market. Currently, our push notification services are able to process 23 billion messages per day with more than 10,000 node server systems and over 1.2 billion API calls per day. Moreover, as a UPA member, we are very proud to be promoting the unified push standards which benefit users and grows the overall industry by streamlining the user experience and lowering operational costs.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.39 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 30.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.34 billion, as of September 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Aurora Mobile Limited

ir@jiguang.cn



Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.