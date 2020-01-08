Liz Cunningham Joins Watford Holdings Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watford Holdings Ltd. ("Watford") (NASDAQ: WTRE) has today announced that Liz Cunningham has joined the Company as Chief Risk Officer (“CRO”) on January 2, 2020. Ms. Cunningham is based in Watford’s Bermuda office and will report to Jon Levy, the Company’s President and former CRO.



“We are delighted that Liz has agreed to join Watford as its CRO. She brings a wide range of technical and practical experience to our company and adds to the strength of our management team.” said John Rathgeber, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are fortunate to attract a professional of her caliber and I look forward to her insights and leadership in this important role” said Mr. Levy.

Ms. Cunningham has over 15 years of insurance and risk management experience, most recently serving as the CRO for Nautilus Indemnity Holdings Ltd. Previously, she was a Partner at Deloitte and led the Actuarial, Risk, and Analytics practice across Bermuda and the Caribbean region. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot Watt University and a MBA from Edinburgh Business School. She is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary.

About Watford Holdings Ltd:

Watford Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq ticker "WTRE") is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.2 billion in capital as of September 30, 2019, with operations in Bermuda, the United States, and Europe. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned financial strength ratings of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and “A” from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”) provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise, generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Axeria IARD acquisition, including the expected timing of the acquisition and the related integration, the benefits of the acquisition and the impact of the acquisition on our and Axeria IARD's business, results of operations and financial condition. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including: uncertainties with respect to obtaining regulatory approval, satisfying other conditions to closing and the timing thereof; market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-230080), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Watford disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or other factors.

Contacts

Laurence Richardson (Investor Contact): lbr@watfordholdings.com



