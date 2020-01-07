Cerner to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced today that Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Donald Trigg, executive vice president of Strategic Growth and Marc Naughton, chief financial officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation begins at 11:00 a.m. PST on Jan. 14, and will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section.



Cerner is ushering in a new era of digital transformation in health care with a focus on improving care and making clinicians’ work easier. In the presentation, Cerner leadership will showcase corporate transformation efforts and the strategic framework for growth, as well as the company’s work in developing technology to shape health care of tomorrow.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Media Contacts:

Cerner

Misti Preston, Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, misti.preston@cerner.com



