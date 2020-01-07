Partners Value Split Corp. Announces Change of Manager

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: PVS.PR.B, PVS.PR.D, PVS.PR.E, PVS.PR.F) is pleased to announce that Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG LLC”), the current investment manager for the Company, will replace Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., (“BIM Canada”) as manager of the Company.



PSG LLC and BIM Canada are affiliates and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”). There will be no change to the Company’s investment objectives and strategies.

Partners Value Split Corp. owns 80 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield Shares”) of Brookfield which generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares, and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of Brookfield Shares.

The Company uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.partnersvaluesplit.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. and Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (together, the "Firm") are the manager and investment manager of the Company respectively.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG LLC”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser in the US, and registered Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager across a number of Canadian jurisdictions. The Firm represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$19 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield, a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$500 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019. Brookfield is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A, respectively. For more information, please go to www.brookfield.com .



