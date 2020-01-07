ACM Research to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today that Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McKechnie, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30pm Eastern Time.



Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Needham.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of ACM’s investor relations website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com/events .

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

