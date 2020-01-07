There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,393 in the last 365 days.

ACM Research to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today that Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McKechnie, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30pm Eastern Time.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at the conference.  Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Needham.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of ACM’s investor relations website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:               The Blueshirt Group
                Ralph Fong
                +1 (415) 489-2195
                ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
                 
In China               The Blueshirt Group Asia
                Gary Dvorchak, CFA
                +86 (138) 1079-1480
                gary@blueshirtgroup.com
                 

