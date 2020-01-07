Spindle, Stairs & Railings and Spindle Factory Announce a New Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spindle, Stairs & Railings (Calgary) and Spindle Factory (Edmonton) have announced a new strategic partnership to better serve New Home Builders and Renovation Contractors in Alberta and Western Canada. This partnership will bring improved service and specialized product selections to more Western Canadian Communities.



“We’re pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Spindle Factory and are sure it will provide immediate value,” said Kevin Halliday, Spindle, Stairs & Railing’s President. “The aligned values of both companies allows New Home Builders and Renovators access to New product lines and exciting custom design choices.”

Manufacturing facilities in both Calgary and Edmonton produce curved and straight stairs and interior railing components. Both Companies offer full service Supply and Installation Divisions as well as Wholesale and Contractor Supply Divisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spindle Factory in Edmonton. The Western Canadian market will now have access to exclusive custom products, including Interior and Exterior Cable Railing,” says Halliday. “It is very important to both companies to ensure the majority of our product lines are manufactured in Alberta. The Custom Iron shop at the Spindle Factory plant in Edmonton produces high quality, locally made, iron products for Interior and Exterior railings and stairs.”

Spindle Factory has been offering lasting quality products to Albertans since 1983. Spindle Stairs and Railings celebrated its 20th year in business in 2019.

For more information about products and services visit – greatstairs.com or spindlefactory.com

Contact:

Kevin Halliday, (403) 294-0555

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b451942-a51b-4c03-a909-4de6fd4f13eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fed5fd44-843a-4711-b035-9e1b5c6ae9da





Golf Club Spindle Design If you can dream it, we can design it! CABLE RAILING INTERIOR CABLE RAILING



