New Look Vision Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of Senior Vice-President, Business Development

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) (“New Look Vision”), today announced the appointment of Jason Schonfeld, MBA, CFA, as Senior Vice-President, Business Development.



Mr. Schonfeld joined New Look Vision in November 2015 as Director, Corporate Development. Since October 2017, he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Iris, The Visual Group (1990) Inc. (“Iris”), New Look Vision’s optometric division. Prior to joining New Look Vision, he worked for several years at a major multinational accounting firm in its financial advisory services department. Mr. Schonfeld holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University, a Master of Business Administration degree from HEC Montréal and is a CFA charter holder.

Antoine Amiel, CEO of New Look Vision stated that: “Jason’s track record and experience, from external growth to integration of acquired business units, most recently at Iris, are instrumental to support New Look Vision’s current strategic and operating priorities.”

About New Look Vision Group Inc.

As of December 31st 2019, New Look Vision had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 378 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, IRIS and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our web site www.newlookvision.ca . For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119



