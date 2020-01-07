SECU’s Low-Cost Tax Preparation Program for Members Kicks Off January 22nd

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcoming in the new year also means ushering in a new tax filing season. It can be overwhelming, but there is good news! Starting January 22nd, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) will begin the 12th year of offering tax preparation services to eligible members. SECU tax preparers will be on hand in all 267 locations across the state to answer questions and complete and electronically file 2019 federal and state income tax returns for members who are eligible to participate in our Low-Cost Tax Preparation Program.



Qualifying members can have both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed for a flat fee of only $75.00. Last year, more than 70,300 members took advantage of this convenient low-cost service.

“The Low-Cost Tax Preparation Program is an important element of member service here at SECU,” said Tenesha Carter, Senior Vice President of Tax Preparation Services. “It gives us an opportunity to open a dialogue about financial matters, educate members and provide them with the guidance to help set and prioritize goals. We’re thrilled that thousands find this service beneficial!”

Members can visit SECU’s website at www.ncsecu.org to learn more about the Low-Cost Tax Preparation program as well as information regarding other available tax filing options.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development

Office: 919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.