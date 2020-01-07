Boxster and Cayman model ranges further expanded for 2020

The new Porsche 718 T – reductions for maximum driving pleasure

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 718 T, Porsche has transferred the design purity of the 1968 911 T to its range of two-seater sports cars. The new model in the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman ranges combines the 300 HP turbo four-cylinder flat engine with a particularly emotional Porsche driving experience. The high-performance character of the T models is emphasized by an extensive equipment package, which includes 20-inch alloy wheels, the PASM sports chassis lowered by 20 millimetres – offered in combination with the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine for the first time in this range – the shortened gearshift, on which the gears are emblazoned in red, and the Sport Chrono package. These features can only be enjoyed in combination with the basic engine in the 718 T. Porsche is offering both the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman variants with six-speed gearbox and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), including mechanical rear axle differential locking. Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) is also available as an option.



Traditionally, “T” stands for “Touring” in Porsche models, and is synonymous with driving pleasure in its purest form. The 718 T will be most at home on winding country roads, offering the joy of dynamic driving as its ultimate goal. The two-seater accommodates this philosophy through a pared down range of features. These include black door pulls in the door panels and sports seats with electric two-way adjustment, black Sport-Tex centre sections and the “718” logo embroidered on the headrests.

In the interior, the character of the 718 T is highlighted through a number of emphatically sporty touches: luxurious padding and leather covering means the convenient, 360-millimetre GT sports steering wheel with Mode switch offers a particularly secure grip. Other “Boxster T” or “Cayman T” logos adorn the black instrument dials. The decorative trims of the instrument panel and central console gleam in a glossy black finish. “Boxster T” or “Cayman T” logos also appear on the doorsill guards.

The exterior of the Porsche 718 T is characterized by its powerful appearance. With 20-inch alloy wheels painted in high-gloss titanium grey, combined with the PASM sports chassis with 20-millimetre lowered body, it simply looks outstanding. Agate grey mirror shells and “718 Boxster T” or “718 Cayman T” logos on the sides declare the model variant, which can also be identified from the rear, by the centrally positioned sports exhaust with black, chrome-plated twin tailpipes. In terms of exterior colours, buyers can choose from Black, Guards Red, Racing Yellow and White as well as Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver metallic colours. Porsche is also offering Lava Orange and Miami Blue as special colours. Adjusted for equipment, 718 T buyers can enjoy a price advantage compared to a similarly equipped non-T model.

The 300 HP turbocharged flat engine accelerates the Porsche 718 T powerfully and boasts up to 7,500 revolutions. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine reaches its maximum torque of 280 lb.-ft. at 2,150 rpm. The vehicle has an unladen weight of 1,350 (PDK: 1,380) kilograms. Thanks to a weight-to-power ratio of 4.5 (4.6) kg/HP, it can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 (4.7) seconds. Top track speed is 275 km/h.

The Sport Chrono package is standard for the 718 T and offers Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual driving modes, which can be selected using the Mode switch on the steering wheel. Sport and Sport Plus activate sportier characteristics in both the engine management system and the accelerator, with the automatic dual-clutch function supporting you as you move down the gears in the manual transmission. Sport Plus further hones the handling of the 718 T by ensuring sportier configuration of the Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM) adaptive body positioning and the optional Porsche dual-clutch transmission. In combination with PDK, the Launch Control function and the Sport Response button in the centre of the Mode switch are also available for use.

One special feature of this model is its dynamic gearbox mount – the PADM system, which minimizes vibrations in the engine/gearbox area and reduces movements that could affect driving dynamics as a result of the total mass of the drivetrain. This combines the advantages of hard and soft gearbox mounts: driving behaviour becomes noticeably more precise and stable during changes in load and on fast curves. Driving comfort is unaffected on uneven roads.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T pricing begins at $74,400 and the 2020 718 Boxster T starts from $76,800. The new models are available to order now in Canada are scheduled to arrive this summer.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

