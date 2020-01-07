Crystal Storytellers Podcast Returns with New Episodes

Astronaut and U.S. Navy commander, veteran political correspondent, royal diplomat, best-selling author, Tony Award-winning producer and Arctic explorer headline second half of enrichment series’ first season

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Storytellers, the new podcast that brings some of the world’s most intriguing experts to listeners directly from Crystal’s award-winning luxury ships, has returned today following a brief holiday hiatus. The second half of the series’ first season features retired astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander Scott Kelly; renowned journalist and White House expert Ken Walsh; retired ambassador and veteran of the British Diplomatic Service Sir Michael Burton; acclaimed inspirational author Leslie Morgan Steiner; multiple award-winning Broadway producer Kevin McCollum; and Arctic, Antarctic and South African explorer Rob Caskie, all sharing tales from their respective global careers and experiences.

“The response to the debut of Crystal Storytellers has been wonderful, as our guests are loving the ability to learn about Crystal’s enrichment experts no matter where they are in the world,” said Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales, Carmen Roig. “Podcasts are now one of the most popular ways for people to engage with topics and people that fascinate them, which makes the medium a natural platform for Crystal to pursue, as enriching connections to the world and the people who explore it have been part of our brand since the beginning.”

In today’s episode, Scott Kelly discusses his untraditional path to aviation and pioneering space missions after struggling in school as a child and his years of subsequent perseverance. In upcoming episodes, Ken Walsh shares his family’s passion for current events and the childhood motivation for dessert that sparked his early interest in communication, while a “father-son career talk” began Sir Michael Burton’s path to diplomacy. Additionally, author Leslie Morgan Steiner recounts the life events that inspired her many best-selling books that have changed the lives of women around the world; Broadway producer Kevin McCollum and Crystal on Broadway partner shares the many roles he plays behind the scenes of the stage’s biggest hits; and explorer, filmmaker and photographer Rob Caskie describes the ways in which travel shapes who people become and their perspectives of the world.

Episode 6 of the weekly Crystal Storytellers podcast, featuring Kelly, is available today, along with the first five episodes, via most major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn (available through the Alexa app), Castbox, Castro, Overcast, Pocket Cast and Podchaser. Previous episodes include Kathy Reichs, novelist and television producer of the hit series, Bones; Bruce McGill, an American actor known for his memorable roles in both film and television including National Lampoon’s Animal House; General Anthony Zinni, a retired United States Marine Corps Four Star General, former Commander in Chief for the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and former special envoy to Israel and the Palestinian Authority; Melissa Manchester, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress; and Michele Lee, a performer, philanthropist, award winning actress, singer, director and producer.

Crystal became the first cruise line to offer an enrichment series beyond its ships, as an extension of the engaging programming of the Crystal Visions Lecture Series® featured on board. Each episode of Crystal Storytellers features an expert guest speaker from a Crystal voyage in conversation with the ship’s Cruise Director about their respective areas of expertise, as well as highlights of their Crystal cruise and anecdotes about their careers and personal interests.

About Crystal

Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page; @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram; @crystalrivercruises on Instagram; and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises, #crystalrivercruises and #WhereLuxuryisPersonal.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Susan Robison

Crystal Global Public Relations

(310) 203-4305; mediarelations@crystalcruises.com

Lee Edelstein, Account Director

The Brandman Agency

(212) 683-2442; crystal@brandmanagency.com

Attachment

Crystal Public Relations Crystal Cruises 3102034305 mediarelations@crystalcruises.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.