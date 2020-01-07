Micron and Valens Demonstrate Industry’s First In-Vehicle Remote, Centralized Storage Solution

Collaboration recasts automotive storage architecture essential to next-generation connected and autonomous vehicles

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), and Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, today are demonstrating the automotive industry’s first 1TB remote, centralized storage solution at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Based on Micron’s recently announced automotive-compliant ball grid array (BGA) solid-state drive and Valens’ advanced automotive connectivity technology, the combined solution is capable of tunneling PCIe over long distances on a single cable supporting up to 16Gbps of data transfer over low-cost, unshielded wiring. Through this collaboration, Micron and Valens are enabling next-generation automotive platforms that will help fulfill the promise of autonomous, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as well as tomorrow’s in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).



“As the automotive industry embraces higher levels of autonomous driving capabilities, OEMs and Tier 1s are actively adopting domain-based architectures,” said Reinhard Weigl, Micron’s senior director of Automotive Marketing at Micron. “Remote, centralized storage provides significant benefits over traditional local, distributed storage in automotive applications to enable better data protection and version control, while ensuring the highest levels of integration at a lower cost.”

The MIPI® Alliance, a collaborative global standardization organization serving industries that develop mobile and mobile-influenced devices, recently selected Valens’ technology as the baseline for its long-reach, high-speed connectivity A-PHY automotive application standard. Valens’ automotive technology provides resilient, ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s connected cars. Micron was the first to introduce 1TB automotive- and industrial-grade PCIe NVMe™ SSDs, which are designed for next-generation autonomous cars and the industrial internet of things (IIoT). Taken together, these solutions address growing data and connectivity requirements in next-generation autonomous vehicles, delivering faster, more reliable and cost-effective storage.

“Optimized in-vehicle connectivity and storage solutions are essential to guarantee high performance, safety and security as we move toward increasingly connected and autonomous vehicles,” said Daniel Adler, vice president of the Automotive Business Unit at Valens. “Valens’ ability to transmit PCIe for up to 15m/50ft considerably simplifies the infrastructure and, along with Micron’s remote, centralized storage solution, brings substantial benefits to the sector.”

“In-vehicle architectures, along with the storage strategies that are used, need to change,” said Ian Riches, vice president of Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics. “This will be necessary not only to support automated driving in future robotaxi-style vehicles, but also to offer advanced safety and driver-support features in more mainstream models. Micron’s 1TB remote, centralized storage solution and Valens’ long-reach, ultra-high-bandwidth data transmission address these market challenges, providing more flexibility and better performance, and ultimately reducing total cost.”

Micron and Valens’ new storage solution allows architects and designers to locate storage anywhere within the vehicle for optimal use and fit, which will ultimately enrich the driving experience. Micron and Valens will demonstrate this technology at CES 2020 (LVCC, North Hall, Booth 9005).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

About Valens

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the singular goal of delivering the world’s most advanced audio/video chipset technology to the automotive world. Valens Automotive chipset technology enables resilient ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity to support the needs of the connected and autonomous car. Valens’ patented HDBaseT technology is used by the world’s largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity without the limitations of legacy infrastructure. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto .

