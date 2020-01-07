Avid Technology to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York on Tuesday, January 14.



During the conference, Mr. Rosica and Mr. Gayron are scheduled to present at 2:10 p.m. EST. The presentation will be available to the public via a live listen-only audio webcast and subsequent replay on the company's website for 180 days. To listen online, please visit the events and presentation page on http://ir.avid.com .

Investor Contact: Whit Rappole Avid IR@avid.com (978) 275-2032 PR Contact: Jim Sheehan Avid jim.sheehan@avid.com (978) 640-3152



