Iran: Torching posters of Soleimani and Bassij base amid Regime’s street circus
Tehran, Khavaran - Iran - Torching posters of Soleimani and Bassij base amid Regime’s street circus
Simultaneously, the base for the paramilitary Bassij force in Lordegan, western Iran, was set ablaze
PARIS, FRANCE, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the clerical regime’s circus regarding Qassem Soleimani, the notorious terrorist Qods Force commander, and the roadshow with his corps continues, in the early hours of this morning, defiant youth torched Soleimani’s posters in Tehran and other cities, including Karaj, Bandar Abbas, and Yassouj. Simultaneously, the base for the paramilitary Bassij force in Lordegan, western Iran, was set ablaze.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 7, 2020
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Defiant youth torched Soleimani’s posters in Tehran and other cities, including Karaj, Bandar Abbas, and Yassouj. Also, Bassij base in Lordegan, was set ablaze
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.