Iran: Torching posters of Soleimani and Bassij base amid Regime’s street circus

PARIS, FRANCE, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the clerical regime’s circus regarding Qassem Soleimani, the notorious terrorist Qods Force commander, and the roadshow with his corps continues, in the early hours of this morning, defiant youth torched Soleimani’s posters in Tehran and other cities, including Karaj, Bandar Abbas, and Yassouj. Simultaneously, the base for the paramilitary Bassij force in Lordegan, western Iran, was set ablaze.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

