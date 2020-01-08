Iconic Carlsbad 5000 Selects Events.com as its Official Technology Partner

Carlsbad 5000 Partners with Events.com Events.com

Events.com will provide registration, marketing and event technology to the ‘World’s Fastest 5K’

Selecting Events.com became an easy decision after testing the technology, meeting the group, and seeing how they’ve successfully executed partnerships with events globally.” — Ashley Gibson, Owner, Carlsbad 5000

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced today that the Carlsbad 5000, an annual road race that attracts runners from around the world, has selected Events.com as its official technology, registration, and marketing partner.Known as the “World’s Fastest 5k”, the iconic road race attracts amateur, competitive, and professional runners. Since the inaugural event in 1986, the Carlsbad 5000 has seen 16 World records and eight U.S. records, as well as numerous national and age group marks.Under the leadership of local runners, including US Olympian Meb Keflezighi and industry veteran Ashley Gibson, Groundwork Endurance will welcome thousands of participants and spectators from around the world to Carlsbad, California, on March 21-22, 2020 for the 35th annual Carlsbad 5000. The event features the legendary 5K, an all-day 20K, and the Junior Carlsbad for children ages 12 and under.“We were looking for a platform that makes event registration super simple for the participants, with a team that feels like an extension of our own internal team,” said Ashley Gibson, Founder of Groundwork Endurance, which owns the Carlsbad 5000. “Selecting Events.com became an easy decision after testing the technology, meeting the group, and seeing how they’ve successfully executed partnerships with events globally.”“For as long as I can remember, the Carlsbad 5000 has been one of the most legendary running events out there and takes place on a stunning course, ranking alongside Boston Marathon, Bay to Breakers, and New York City Marathon,” said Mitch Thrower, Co-Founder and CEO, Events.com. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Carlsbad 5000 where runners of all levels and ages can enjoy a spectacular event along the Southern California coast.”Registration for all events is now open. For more information, and to register, please visit Events.com About Events.comEvents.com is a multi-lingual, multi-currency, mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.About Carlsbad 5000The 35th running of the iconic Carlsbad 5000 presented by National University takes place March 21-22, 2020. Weekend festivities kick off Saturday morning with the beloved Junior Carlsbad, a kids-only event in the heart of Carlsbad Village featuring fun runs, toddler trots, and diaper dashes. On Sunday, the World’s Fastest 5k welcomes runners of all ages and paces to a fast oceanfront course with beautiful views and an energetic atmosphere. After crossing the finish line, runners celebrate their achievements at the always popular Party by the Sea with local craft beers, live music, and high fives all around. The full day of racing culminates with the Skechers Performance Elite Invitationals where the fastest pros on the planet will look to set new World Records in front of thousands of cheering fans.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.