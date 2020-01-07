Wesley Batterton Names Top 5 Locations for Texas Fishing

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, USA , January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas native Wesley Batterton is an outdoorsman with a knack for hunting, fishing, and all things nature. Here, he shares with readers what he considers to be the five ultimate fishing destinations around the state of Texas.While Texas might not be the first place people think of when planning a fishing trip, Wesley Batterton says the freshwater lakes around the state boast some of the best freshwater fishing in the entire country. Here, visitors or locals can get their fill of sport fishing for trout, bass, crappies, catfish and others.“Texas is more known for its cattle and its rich history, but we’re home to some of the calmest waters around and a few of the best fishing holes on the map,” says Wesley Batterton Below, he shares his top five fishing destinations in Texas:Caddo LakeCaddo Lake is the only natural lake in Texas and is filled with a variety of fish, both challenging and mild. Here, fishers can encounter largemouth bass, sunfish, white bass, and crappie among a variety of other freshwater fish. The lake also makes for great novice fishing since the maximum depth is a mere 20 feet. Situated across more than 26,000 acres, Wesley Batterton says Caddo Lake is the perfect peaceful getaway to reel in your next big catch while enjoying the best of nature.Lake Texoma“This is one of the biggest lakes in the whole state and takes up nearly 90,000 acres in its entirety,” says Wesley Batterton.Lake Texoma is one of only four great border reservoirs in the area and isn’t dotted with flooded timber and mossy tresses like others. Because of this, Batterton suggests fishing along the rocky shore where most gamefish like to gather in lieu of cover at its center.Lake ForkBass fishing is all the rage in Texas, and few lakes offer as many opportunities to snag a big bass as Lake Fork does. It’s a 27,690-acre reservoir located 65 miles east of Dallas that was designed to be a premier bass fishing lake. Today, it holds some of the highest records for largemouth bass in the whole state, offering plenty of chances to snag a record breaker of your own. It frequently hosts bass fishers from across the country, so you won’t likely find yourself alone out on the water.Devils RiverOne of the most favored aspects of Devils River is its unique color, which is a vibrant turquoise blue on a clear day. The coloring is due to the numerous clear springs that feed into the river, which also cause it to be a more difficult body of water to navigate. However, the snaking river has proven to be an ideal spot for kayak fishing where visitors will encounter a high amount of largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and catfish.“Whether you come to Texas to experience nature or not, there are plenty of viewpoints to enjoy like grassy banks, ridges, ancient canyons, and plenty of lakes and rivers to get all your fishing in,” says Wesley Batterton. “If you’re a fisherman at heart, this is one state you can’t pass up in your travels.”



