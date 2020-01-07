Altar Produce Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altar Produce is the latest customer to join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier or indeed any buyer’s entire supplier portfolio, for the first year – free of charge.

“With 60 years under our belt of supplying fresh vegetables to the world, Altar has learned the importance of food traceability. Our customers know that buying an Altar vegetable has a guarantee of both freshness and safety, and we will be able to adapt to both buyers’ requirements and consumers’ needs without a hefty investment on our side. Altar Produce will continue to set itself apart—this time by ensuring not just the safety but also the shareable data of all of our produce along the supply chain,” comments Jesus Aaron Lam, Q.C. Coordinator at Altar Produce.

iTrade traceability protects a supplier’s brands during food safety events in addition to enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility. Additionally, it helps grow its customers’ businesses. The data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“In today’s world, there’s no reason consumers shouldn’t know where their food is coming from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “We want to make food traceability easy, accessible, and affordable to everyone, from small, family farms to large-scale growing companies. We are thrilled to have Altar Produce join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain while growing their business in the process.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Media Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com



