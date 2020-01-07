New Life West chiropractic clinic in India flourishes

Staff, student interns serve thousands in first few months

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco Bay Area, California, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A partnership with a mission in India means the San Francisco Bay Area’s Life Chiropractic College West has opened a flourishing international chiropractic clinic as it continues its mission to share chiropractic with the world.

The Oneness Chiropractic Clinic opened in Delhi in July 2019, said Scott Donaldson, DC, Life West’s Vice President of Clinical Operations. He’s been overseeing the India clinic, where thousands of patients have come through the doors since the clinic opened. The clinic is in the same building as the Sant Nirankari Mission’s hospital, Life West’s partner in this venture. The Sant Nirankari Mission also partners with Life West on service trips for staff and students, where members of the Life West community serve hundreds each day in one of many massive tents set up for the annual Nirankari Sant Samagam.

In just the first full month of operation, more than 700 patients visited the new clinic. During the second month, patient visits topped 1,100, Dr. Donaldson said.

“We have access to trained medical specialists to consult on cases when needed,” Dr. Donaldson added, referring to the arrangement with the Sant Nirankari Mission’s hospital.

In 2020, Life West is sending a fourth chiropractic doctor with the experience to oversee Life West’s preceptor interns. The doctor will do a rotation at the clinic of one year, and preceptors will practice for three months. “To me, the exciting part of this is that our interns can go over and practice for three months as part of the Life West education,” Dr. Donaldson said.

Plans to open a clinic in Tonga are also in motion. Students already visit three times a year in March, June and September. “The goal is to also open a clinic there, like in India, where we can provide consistent service and opportunities for interns and local patients,” Dr. Donaldson said.

Life West is also working with potential partners to create a similar process in Panama. In each of these places, the intention is to create partnerships, provide service in either under- or non-served populations, and build relationships through service trips to ultimately build a clinic.

About Life West

Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, California, traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes. Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education.

Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the WASC Senior College and University Commission and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For more information on Life West, visit lifewest.edu/.

Kathy Miedema Life Chiropractic College West 5107804500 kmiedema@lifewest.edu



