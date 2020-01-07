Safe-T-Proof Announces Major Accreditation Achievement

Safe-T-Proof Disaster Preparedness Co., Inc.

The International Code Council (ICC) awards Safe-T-Proof for adhesive-based Laboratory Equipment Anchorage System.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe-T-Proof Disaster Preparedness Co., Inc. has been awarded the first International Code Council evaluation report (ICC-ESR-4167) for an adhesive-based Laboratory Equipment Anchorage System. This item will be available to the public on January 1st, 2020.

The Safe-T-Proof Laboratory Equipment Anchorage System consists of a combination of components, assembled together for the first time and centered on the company’s Safe-T-Proof fastener. The assembly is so unique that the code council had to develop specific testing criteria for it to ensure manufacturing and performance of the item meets the highest available standards. The system is the first product of its kind ever to receive ICC recognition.

Utilizing materials such as stainless steel, very-high bond adhesive, thermo-plastic nylon and ABS plastic, the anchorage system is a major departure from the “positive attachment” method of anchorage employed by structural engineers for decades. The Safe-T-Proof Laboratory Equipment Anchorage System not only does not damage sensitive equipment (preserving valuable warranties), it features a patented quick-release multi-directional fastener that protects building contents regardless of the direction of earthquake forces. Amazingly, when using the anchorage system items can be protected from earthquake damage WITHOUT drilling into them.

“This is a real game-changer,” says Michael Essrig, President and CEO of Safe-T-Proof. “We’ve been securing things inside buildings for decades and I know what we do will save lives and protect research and assets. But this is the first time anyone has received any sort of ICC recognition for this type of product. Structural Engineers around the world now have an independent review that they can trust when selecting the best item to use to lessen earthquake damage.” He adds, “I’ve known all along this fastening system was fantastic. Now with the ICC approval, it’s a winner all around!”

Founded in 1992, Safe-T-Proof is a San Diego, California based company with offices in Burbank, California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information contact Safe-T-Proof at sales@safe-t-proof.com or call 800-377-8888.



